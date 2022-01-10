TL;DR Breakdown

Leading European investment app introduces crypto investment features.

BUX Zero app users will now be able to invest and trade 20+ cryptocurrencies in Europe.

The company’s CEO believes that Bitcion will help to hedge against the emerging global economic crisis.



BUX, one of the fastest-growing stockbrokers in Europe is introducing crypto investment features on its flagship BUX Zero app. The platform’s users in Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland will now be able to invest in 20+ cryptocurrencies.

If you haven’t heard about BUX, it’s almost like a substitute for Robinhood in the European market. With this new feature, users can now expand their investment spectrum to include cryptocurrencies, in addition to stocks and ETFs.

The company’s CEO, Yorick Naeff believes that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, and it’s already challenging traditional stocks in terms of investment volume. Naeff almost mentioned that cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcion has great potential of becoming an effective hedge asset against disruptive economic crisis.

BUX aims to lead the way for sustainable investment in Europe

BUX is one of the fastest-growing investment platforms in the region. The BUX Zero app is a unique platform for both novice and pro traders offering commission-free trading. According to its CEO, the company aims to break down the barriers for the new generation of investors and make financial decision making easier and less complicated.

The platform’s introduction of crypto is yet another example of how mainstream investment companies are slowly merging into the crypto space. Although its crypto investment features are the latest, the company has long been involved in the crypto scape. Back in 2019, the company launched their native coin BUX Token, which currently trades at $0.4115.

With the new crypto investment features, the company will evidently push for wider crypto adoption in the European investment market. Earlier last year, they raised $80 million in a funding round to support its growth. Currently, major coins like Bitcion, Litecoin, and Ethereum will be listed on the platform, and more altcoins will be added down the path.