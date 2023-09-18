Nolan Bushnell’s Vision for the Future of Web3 Gaming

TL;DR Breakdown

Nolan Bushnell, the renowned founder of Atari, known as the “godfather of video games,” has expressed his candid views on the gaming industry’s relationship with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Bushnell pinpointed the genesis of gamers’ skepticism towards crypto and NFTs, emphasizing the role of play-to-earn games. He believes that the future of Web3 gaming relies on a shift away from this model towards creating immersive virtual worlds using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

Bushnell’s extensive career spans from inventing video games to founding Atari and the iconic American dining chain, Chuck E. Cheese. He even employed Steve Jobs in his early years. Now, as the Chief Knowledge Officer at Moxy, a blockchain-based esports company, Bushnell highlights three critical areas where blockchain technology can revolutionize modern gaming.

Nolan Bushnell’s perspective on crypto in gaming

The first and foremost advantage, according to Bushnell, is blockchain’s ability to enable seamless and secure fund transfers. He explains that gaming should evolve into a platform for competition, necessitating secure and straightforward fund transfers.

In an increasingly digital world, ensuring that actions align with outcomes becomes imperative. This leads to Bushnell’s second point, highlighting the utility of smart contracts. These contracts are not only valuable in games but also in various human interactions, as they enable the establishment of relationships and the definition of their terms.

Smart contracts, a cornerstone of blockchain technology, are not just a theoretical concept in the gaming world. They have tangible benefits that can transform the industry. By automating transactions and enforcing predefined rules, smart contracts ensure that in-game purchases and item exchanges are conducted transparently and fairly. This means players can trust that their virtual assets are protected, and the integrity of the gaming experience is maintained. It’s a game-changer for gamers and developers alike, as it eliminates the need for intermediaries and minimizes disputes, making for a more seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.”

Blockchain’s role in secure value storage

The third key area of blockchain’s potential in gaming is the secure storage of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and tokens. This aspect allows players to securely store the value of their in-game assets.

Although Bushnell was initially indifferent to cryptocurrencies, he recognized their significance when Bitcoin’s price started to surge. He admits to not having substantial exposure to cryptocurrencies due to their volatile nature. However, he acknowledges the power of collective perception in determining the value of these digital assets, hinting at their potential longevity.

Bushnell firmly believes that the gaming industry’s future in the Web3 era hinges on more than just financial incentives. He advocates for a renewed focus on crafting convincing virtual worlds using VR and AR technologies. These immersive experiences can serve as the connective tissue of the metaverse, providing a sense of real place and time in virtual spaces.

Blockchain technology, in his view, can enhance gaming by enabling secure fund transfers, smart contracts for relationship building, and secure storage of digital assets. While Bushnell may not be heavily invested in cryptocurrencies, he recognizes their potential value in the collective perception of society. For the gaming industry, the road to Web3’s success lies in merging technology and creativity to offer players engaging and immersive experiences.

