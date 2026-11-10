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Investors pull money from BlackRock’s IBIT for a seventh straight day

ByRanda MosesRanda Moses 2 mins read
Investors pull money from BlackRock's IBIT for a seventh straight day.
  • Investors pulled $213 million from BlackRock’s IBIT on Nov. 9, its seventh straight day of withdrawals.
  • The streak has drained about $1.66 billion from IBIT since Oct. 30.
  • Morgan Stanley’s MSBT was the only US spot Bitcoin ETF to draw cash on Monday, taking in $22.06 million.

On Monday, Nov. 9, investors withdrew $213 million from BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, the seventh straight day of outflows.

The run has since Oct. 30 drained IBIT of about $1.66 billion.

Morgan Stanley’s MSBT is the only fund of 12 to draw cash

The largest US spot bitcoin ETF by assets is IBIT. Issuer-level redemptions on Monday were $213.2 million.

Heaviest days were Nov. 2, $405.3 million; Nov. 6, $403 million. Smallest exit was $95 million, Nov. 3.

The rest lost $233.7 million on Oct. 30, $201.2 million on Nov. 4 and $105 million on Nov. 5.

Investors pull money from BlackRock's IBIT for a seventh straight day.
Farside Investors’ issuer-level data show IBIT’s outflows on each of the seven sessions from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, 2026, in US$ millions.

Monday’s outflow from IBIT was bigger than the entire category’s loss. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows for a third straight day, losing $201.08 million as a group.

Among 12 funds, only Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust, MSBT, pulled in new money of $22.06 million. ARK and 21Shares’ ARKB had $9.91 million in outflows.

Fidelity’s FBTC saw zero flows on Monday. The group lost ~$1.48 billion in net terms over the last 6 sessions.

IBIT still overshadows rivals with net assets of $59.29 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC has $13.07 billion, while Grayscale’s GBTC has $9.25 billion.

Trading in the funds was at $1.73 billion, with IBIT accounting for $1.34 billion. The total combined net assets were $94.43 billion, or about 6.27% of Bitcoin’s market value.

Since inception, cumulative net inflows have been $55.50 billion.

Ether ETFs lose ~$185 million, the most since Oct. 6

Bitcoin ETFs’ Monday exit was ~51% smaller than Friday’s. The funds lost $412 million on Nov. 6.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index was hovering at 32 on Tuesday, up from 29 on Monday and 26 a week ago. It remained in the “Fear” territory.

Ether funds bled, too. US spot Ether ETFs saw outflows of ~$185 million on Monday, the largest daily withdrawal since Oct. 6.

Coinbase’s national trust bank charter went into effect Friday, Nov. 6, but selling persisted. The charter lets the company custody digital assets for customers under federal regulation.

The latest exits leave 2026 net withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin ETFs at about $1.1 billion. By early November of both 2024 and 2025, the products had net inflows of about $25 billion.

According to Cryptopolitan, the funds briefly broke a losing streak on Nov. 4, with Fidelity’s FBTC seeing inflows of $236.72 million that offset the outflow from IBIT. Then a selloff led by AI stocks wiped out Bitcoin’s post-midterm bounce.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $74,294, up 0.2% in the past 24 hours.

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FAQs

How much has left BlackRock's IBIT during its seven-day streak?

About $1.66 billion has left IBIT since Oct. 30, including $213 million on Nov. 9.

Did any Bitcoin ETF see inflows on Nov. 9?

Yes. Morgan Stanley's MSBT was the only fund with inflows, taking in $22.06 million.

How do 2026 ETF flows compare with previous years?

US spot Bitcoin ETFs sit at about $1.1 billion in 2026 net withdrawals, against ~$25 billion of inflows by early November in 2024 and 2025.

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses

Randa Moses

Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Morgan Stanley’s MSBT is the only fund of 12 to draw cash
2. Ether ETFs lose ~$185 million, the most since Oct. 6
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