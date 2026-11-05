Fidelity's $237M offsets BlackRock's IBIT exit as bitcoin ETFs end losing streak.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $74.57 million Wednesday, Nov. 4, snapping a three-session streak of outflows.

Fidelity’s FBTC drew $236.72 million, outweighing the $201.24 million pulled from BlackRock’s IBIT.

Four days of redemptions cost the iShares trust $935.2 million

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund saw inflows on Nov. 4. One day of buying turned the whole category positive, even as the iShares Bitcoin Trust continued to bleed assets.

IBIT has now posted outflows for 4 straight sessions. Issuer-level data show total redemptions at $935.2 million over that span.

The $405.3 million outflow on Monday was the largest of the four.

The fund still overshadows rivals with $64.28 billion of net assets. In the second place is FBTC with $14.15 billion.

IBIT’s net inflows have a cumulative total of $65.61 billion.

Bitwise’s BITB took in $15.21 million, Ark/21Shares’ ARKB received $19.90 million and Invesco’s BTCO pulled in $3.98 million.

Grayscale’s GBTC registered no net movement. It has had $28.05 billion in net outflows since inception.

The funds lost $643.33 million on Oct. 30, $398.62 million on Monday and $115.56 million on Tuesday.

The bleed over three sessions was around $1.16 billion. Withdrawals had been easing even before Wednesday’s reversal.

After three sessions, November is still $439.61 million in the red.

Cumulative inflows since the products were launched in January 2024 are $56.54 billion. Total net assets stood at $102.26 billion or 6.35% of the market cap of Bitcoin.

The funds traded $3.59 billion Wednesday.

Ether funds snap a seven-session, $657 million outflow run

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded above $80,000 and was changing hands around $80,138 on Nov. 4. US stocks rose after Democrats won the midterm elections.

Markets largely priced in a Democratic sweep before the vote, said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares. The pricing left room for a relief rally once the uncertainty was out of the way, he said.

He cautioned against reading too much into Bitcoin’s move as an election trade.

Bitcoin ETFs’ net outflows for 2026 shrank to about $79 million following Wednesday’s inflows. In October alone, there were net outflows of $515.03 million.

Late-month buying pared the October deficit to about $26 million by Oct. 27.

Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs gained $53.02 million on Wednesday. The inflow stemmed a seven-session outflow streak, dating to Oct. 26, that drained $657 million.

Ether funds’ net asset value stands at $14.12 billion, with Ether trading at $2,420.99 as of Nov. 4. In October, $1.08 billion left ether funds by Oct. 20, the largest monthly outflow in 2026, Cryptopolitan reported.

The exits erased September’s gains of about $832 million. Combined, the inflows were around $128 million for the day.