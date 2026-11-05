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Fidelity’s $237M offsets BlackRock’s IBIT exit as bitcoin ETFs end losing streak

ByRanda MosesRanda Moses 2 mins read
Fidelity's $237M offsets BlackRock's IBIT exit as bitcoin ETFs end losing streak.
  • US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $74.57 million on Nov. 4, ending three straight sessions of outflows.
  • Fidelity’s FBTC took in $236.72 million, offsetting $201.24 million that left BlackRock’s IBIT.
  • IBIT’s four-session outflow streak reached $935.2 million.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows of $74.57 million Wednesday, Nov. 4, snapping a three-session streak of outflows.

Fidelity’s FBTC drew $236.72 million, outweighing the $201.24 million pulled from BlackRock’s IBIT.

Four days of redemptions cost the iShares trust $935.2 million

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund saw inflows on Nov. 4. One day of buying turned the whole category positive, even as the iShares Bitcoin Trust continued to bleed assets.

IBIT has now posted outflows for 4 straight sessions. Issuer-level data show total redemptions at $935.2 million over that span.

The $405.3 million outflow on Monday was the largest of the four.

The fund still overshadows rivals with $64.28 billion of net assets. In the second place is FBTC with $14.15 billion.

IBIT’s net inflows have a cumulative total of $65.61 billion.

Bitwise’s BITB took in $15.21 million, Ark/21Shares’ ARKB received $19.90 million and Invesco’s BTCO pulled in $3.98 million.

Grayscale’s GBTC registered no net movement. It has had $28.05 billion in net outflows since inception.

The funds lost $643.33 million on Oct. 30, $398.62 million on Monday and $115.56 million on Tuesday.

The bleed over three sessions was around $1.16 billion. Withdrawals had been easing even before Wednesday’s reversal.

After three sessions, November is still $439.61 million in the red.

Cumulative inflows since the products were launched in January 2024 are $56.54 billion. Total net assets stood at $102.26 billion or 6.35% of the market cap of Bitcoin.

The funds traded $3.59 billion Wednesday.

Fidelity's $237M offsets BlackRock's IBIT exit as bitcoin ETFs end losing streak.
SoSoValue’s US spot Bitcoin ETF dashboard shows $74.57 million in net inflows on Nov. 4, led by Fidelity’s FBTC, while BlackRock’s IBIT shed $201.24 million.

Ether funds snap a seven-session, $657 million outflow run

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded above $80,000 and was changing hands around $80,138 on Nov. 4. US stocks rose after Democrats won the midterm elections.

Markets largely priced in a Democratic sweep before the vote, said James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares. The pricing left room for a relief rally once the uncertainty was out of the way, he said.

He cautioned against reading too much into Bitcoin’s move as an election trade.

Bitcoin ETFs’ net outflows for 2026 shrank to about $79 million following Wednesday’s inflows. In October alone, there were net outflows of $515.03 million.

Late-month buying pared the October deficit to about $26 million by Oct. 27.

Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs gained $53.02 million on Wednesday. The inflow stemmed a seven-session outflow streak, dating to Oct. 26, that drained $657 million.

Ether funds’ net asset value stands at $14.12 billion, with Ether trading at $2,420.99 as of Nov. 4. In October, $1.08 billion left ether funds by Oct. 20, the largest monthly outflow in 2026, Cryptopolitan reported.

The exits erased September’s gains of about $832 million. Combined, the inflows were around $128 million for the day.

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FAQs

How much did US Bitcoin ETFs take in on Nov 4, 2026?

They drew $74.57 million in net inflows, ending three straight days of outflows.

Why did BlackRock's IBIT lose money while the group gained?

Fidelity's FBTC drew $236.72 million, outweighing the $201.24 million pulled from BlackRock's IBIT.

What drove the rebound?

Bitcoin climbed back above $80,000 as US stocks rallied after the midterm elections.

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses

Randa Moses

Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Four days of redemptions cost the iShares trust $935.2 million
2. Ether funds snap a seven-session, $657 million outflow run
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