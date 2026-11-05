Nvidia-backed Agility lists on Nasdaq, trailing Unitree’s $50B debut

The listing lands about three months after China’s Unitree debuted in Shanghai at roughly $50 billion.

Agility Robotics started trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday as AGLT, making it the first US-listed pure-play humanoid robotics company.

The Nvidia-backed humanoid robot maker, Agility Robotics (NASDAQ: AGLT), will make its trading debut on the Nasdaq when markets open November 5.

The market debut, arranged via a $465 million SPAC merger, means the United States finally has a publicly traded company with humanoid robots as its core business.

The milestone moment arrives roughly three months after Unitree went public in China at an almost 20x valuation of the US humanoid robots maker.

How Agility went public

Agility’s first trading day arrives via a reverse merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI, a special purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein. Pre-money equity was set at $2.5 billion.

The combined company will trade under the AGLT and AGLTW tickers, as Churchill XI moved on from their old symbols upon the deal closing.

The $465 million in gross capital before expenses the transaction and related financings brought in breaks down as:

$164 million from the SPAC trust

$201 million from a Foxconn-led private placement

$100 million raised earlier

No insiders sold on the way in, as existing shareholders’ equity was rolled into the new entity.

Agility is backed by Nvidia, Amazon and SoftBank. The humanoid robotics company plans to use Nvidia’s IGX Thor platform to standardize its next robot’s onboard computing. Foxconn’s $201 million commitment also signals the level of stakes the one of the world’s largest contract manufacturers has in the firm.

Comparing Agility to Unitree

Unitree was worth roughly $50 billion at the end of the morning session of its first trading day on Shanghai’s STAR Market in August. That valuation was driven by a 629% price surge on that first day.

The Hangzhou-based Unitree went public as an already profitable robot maker backed by Alibaba, DeepSeek and Tencent.

Agility, on the other hand, reported $1.8 million in 2025 revenue and estimates this year’s operating loss between $138 million and $140 million.

However, the company is drawing optimism from its order book. Its flagship Digit robot has logged more than 65,000 operating hours at customers including GXO, Schaeffler, Toyota and Amazon. Agility said the next-generation Digit 5, unveiled in September, holds over $300 million in committed multi-year orders. The latter depends on contractual milestones and product specifications.

CEO Peggy Johnson, a former Magic Leap, Microsoft and Qualcomm executive, framed the listing around factory floors rather than markets. “Today marks an important milestone for Agility, but the bigger story is what it means for the future of work,” she said in the company’s statement.

Agility intends to spend the new capital scaling production at RoboFab, its 70,000-square-foot Salem plant designed for up to 10,000 robots a year. Early customer access to Digit 5 is expected in the first half of 2027, with general availability targeted for the end of that year.