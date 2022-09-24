logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic?

Bitcoin: The percent drawdown of the bitcoin price from the previous all-time high.

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 1

Chart source.

BTC_Supply on Exchanges (Native Units)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 2

Chart source.

Weekly Crypto Asset Flows (US $m)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 3

Chart source.

Bitcoin: MVRV Z-score (Market Value to Realised Value Ratio)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 4

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Wave Trend Oscillator indicator

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 5

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 6

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Realized Cap – UTXO Age Bands USD

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 7

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 8

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Miners’ Position Index (MPI)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 9

Chart source.

Bitcoin: The Puell Multiple (The Puell Multiple is calculated by dividing the daily issuance value of bitcoins (in USD) by the 365-day moving average of daily issuance value.)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 10

Chart source.

Bitcoin: Hash Ribbons Indicator (The Bitcoin Hash Ribbon indicator tries to identify periods where Bitcoin miners are in distress and may be capitulating. The assumption is that such periods can occur when the price of $BTC is at major lows and may therefore present a good opportunity to buy the dip.)

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic? 11

Chart source.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin technical indicators roundup. More panic?
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitso plans expansion into Argentina with this new feature
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases value by 8% after strong bullish influence
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
Everything you need to know about LUNC burn & Binance's role in it
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Bulls uplift ADA price levels to $0.463 after recovery
24 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Bitso plans expansion into Argentina with this new feature
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
Everything you need to know about LUNC burn & Binance's role in it
24 September, 2022
2 mins read
New orders to IRS: More crackdown on crypto traders?
23 September, 2022
2 mins read
How to stake Apecoin  in 2022
23 September, 2022
2 mins read
The fall of Metaverse and Virtual lands. Will it ever rise back?
23 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us