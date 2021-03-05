TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price sheds over 7 percent from yesterday’s $52,500 high

BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $46,613

Bitcoin follows in the direction of Wall Street

Bitcoin Price Prediction: General price overview

Bitcoin price established a solid support near the $43,000 and $44,000 area at the beginning of the week after dropping sharply from its new all-time high of $58,000 last week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency had infiltrated the bottom boundary of a rising price channel during the decline, displaying signs of weakness as February’s bullish momentum came to a halt.

Earlier this week, after a consolidation phase within a falling wedge pattern, Bitcoin price successfully penetrated the upper boundary, sparking a frantic rally that reached $52,500 as of yesterday. This morning, the world’s leading cryptocurrency lost its grip of the $50,000 price level amid a wider liquidation in both equities and the cryptocurrency market.

The flagship cryptocurrency has shed over 7 percent of its price over the last 24 hours and at press time, it is trading at a market price of $46,613. Regardless of the dip, data by Glassnodes indicate that long term Bitcoin holders were stockpiling despite the sell-off. So far, the daily price range is in between $46,300.00 — $48,376.20.

Amount of #Bitcoin on exchanges has updated its low that currently is the lowest of a 3 year period.



Sell-side crisis, work in progress. pic.twitter.com/MciBpDZ8cy — Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) March 3, 2021

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD 1-day chart

BTC/USD Daily chart: Trading View

After rallying towards $52,500 yesterday, Bitcoin price retraced back to below $50,000, moving below the bottom boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Besides, the $52,500 price level represents the Golden Fibb retracement level of the decline from $58,000 all-time high price and last week’s low of $43,000. As such, Bitcoin price appears to be trading in a bearish market for the short term.

Moreover, Bitcoin’s correlation to the S&P 500 reached a 5-month high this month. Bitcoin has been correlated to traditional financial markets over the last several months and this was evident a few weeks ago when Bitcoin price trailed stocks at close range. The last time Bitcoin and stocks followed each other this closely was back in November last year.

Today, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a disheartening speech that resulted in both S&P 500 and NASDAQ to shed about 3 percent of their value. The Fed chief noted that he “would be concerned” by constraining the financial terms as increasing yields on government bonds exert a great deal of pressure on the cost of borrowing. Following in the footsteps of S&P 500 and NASDAQ, Bitcoin price declined sharply and it is still dropping at the time of writing.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Conclusion

The comments by Powell comes amid a raft of mixed predictions by popular analysts on the future of Bitcoin. Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone used historical data to suggest that Bitcoin price is journeying towards $100,000 on March 4. McGlone points out the rising discount for shares in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust. The discount applies to when the price of Grayscale shares is trading at a lower price than the underlying crypto asset, and it is currently at the level it was during the March 2020 crypto market crash.

Grayscale #Bitcoin Trust Discount May Signal March to $100,000 – Bitcoin's end of February price disparities on U.S. regulated exchanges portend a firming price foundation, if history is a guide, and are evidence of just how nascent the crypto is. pic.twitter.com/qj6hfTvH8K — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 4, 2021

Crypto Twitter analyst, MasterChangz, tweeted to his followers that the Bitcoin price will hit $200K before we get in June 2021. According to him, the next rally will be towards $77,000 in two weeks time.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.