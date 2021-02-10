TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin price prediction expects a rise to $85000 next.

Strong support is found at the $45000 mark.

Strong resistance is found at the $48250 mark.

Wall Street investors staying away even after Tesla investment.

After the bull run during the beginning of the year, Bitcoin stayed stagnant at the range of $30,000 and was expected to drop in value, but after Tesla invested in the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin once again picked up bullish momentum.

Bitcoin has been on an upward trajectory since the start of the new month. Bitcoin’s price action was very volatile on the daily timeframe, with a change of around $3,100. The 24-hour high for Bitcoin was at $48,205 while the 24-hour low was $45,059. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading hands $45,818 apiece.

Bitcoin price chart by Trading View

Out of the 26 technical indicators for Bitcoin 16 are giving out a buy signal, seven stand at neutral while three are giving out a sell signal. Six of the oscillators are neutral while two stand at a buyer’s position and three stand at the sell position. 13 of the moving averages indicate a buy signal while neutral and sell indications stand at one each.

Bitcoin price prediction: What to expect?

Analyst Vince Prince has identified the cryptocurrency in an ascending channel formation in his Bitcoin price prediction. Per the analyst, Bitcoin has also formed a coherent wave count and is underway completing the wave three of the formation. Bitcoin had successfully crossed the all-time high projection line, and the level is now acting as strong support for the cryptocurrency. An in-channel accumulation had also started forming, and the recent bounce in the price of the cryptocurrency has confirmed the accumulation.

Bitcoin price prediction by Vince Prince

Per the Bitcoin price prediction, the wave count is to be completed by the end of the year, and a break out from the ascending channel formation is also likely to occur. The break out point lies at $204,750. This price level is a 570% increase from the all-time high projection line, which is the exact percentage increase attained by Bitcoin during the 2017 peak. With a price target of $200,000, the analyst is optimistic for Bitcoin.

Analyst The Signalyst has also identified an ascending channel formation in their Bitcoin price prediction, but the analysis is not as hopeful as Prince’s. Per the analyst, Bitcoin can either continue operating near the upper channel of the formation and then undergo a sharp decline or Bitcoin can crash towards the lower boundary now and then after accumulating bullish pressures reach out towards the upper boundary. Per the analyst, the price range can either be $40,000-$42,000 or $50,000.

Wall Street investors dormant even after Tesla

Bitcoin has seen a surge in price as Tesla Inc. invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. Predictions of the cryptocurrency’s phenomenal price increases seem even more likely now. But as Bitcoin, along with other major cryptocurrencies once again proves themselves, the US’s central banks are looking for ways to get involved.

Previously, the banks had seemed not too keen to take part in the cryptocurrency world, but that is changing quickly. Goldman Sachs is working on its own digital currency JP Morgan realized the importance of blockchain technology and taken up a few digital exchanges as clients. The rapid changing instance of the banks is a testament to the potential that the market carry.

The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.