logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Bitcoin price analysis: Bears push downtrend, demoting BTC down to $16,788

Bitcoin price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The recent Bitcoin price analysis shows a decrease in the price
  • Support for BTC price is present at $16,762
  • Bitcoin is down by 0.40 percent in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin price analysis indicates the digital asset has been in a downward trendline over the last few hours. The price of the asset is trading at $16,788, which is down by 0.40 percent in the last 24 hours. The recent analysis of the BTC market indicates that Bears are pushing the downtrend, demoting the asset further down.

In the short term, the bearish momentum is expected to continue. The major resistance level for the BTC price is $16,959. If the Bears continue to dominate the market, a further decrease in price is likely. However, if the BTC price pumps above $17,000, the asset may see a reversal of fortunes.

Bitcoin price analysis on an intraday chart: Range-bound movement is likely

From the Bitcoin price analysis on an intraday chart, it can be observed that the BTC prices have been consolidating between $16,762 and $16,959 over the last few hours. The digital asset is presently trading at $16,788 and is likely to remain range-bound for some time. From the Bitcoin price analysis on a daily chart, it can be observed that the BTC price has been in a continuous uptrend since the beginning of today. However, the recent bearish push has stalled this uptrend and is likely to lead to further decreases in price if Bears continue to dominate the market.

image 539
BTC/USD 1-day chart: TradingView

The RSI (relative strength index) indicator on the intraday chart is presently at 46.70 and it indicates that the digital asset is in the oversold zone. The MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicator on the intraday chart is presently in the bearish zone but it is close to the centerline. The 50-day moving average on the daily chart is presently at $16,667, which indicates that the asset has a lot of room to go before it reaches its major resistance level, while the 200-day moving average is at $16,769.

Bitcoin price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: Bearish trendline intact

The Bitcoin price analysis on a 4-hour time frame reveals that the bears are increasing their grip on the market after forming a descending triangle pattern. The digital asset is presently trading at $16,788 and is in the process of testing its support level at $16,762. The bullish asset is likely to be hindered by the descending triangle pattern.

image 540
BTC/USD 4-hour chart: TradingView

The RSI (relative strength index) indicator on the 4-hour time frame remains in the oversold zone with a reading of 49.15, while the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicator is also in bearish territory and is presently close to the centerline. The 50-day moving average is presently at $16,664 while the 200-day moving average is at $16,794.

Bitcoin price analysis conclusion

In conclusion, the Bitcoin price analysis on an intraday chart and a 4-hour time frame reveals that the digital asset is likely to remain range-bound for some time. However, the asset is likely to face bearish pressure if the Bears continue to dominate the market.

Ann Mugoiri

Ann Mugoiri

Ann likes to write about crypto and blockchain technology. She has been following the development of these technologies for a few years and believes that they have the potential to disrupt many industries.She has specialized in technical analysis to help cryptocurrency traders make more informed decisions.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bitcoin price analysis: Bears push downtrend, demoting BTC down to $16,788
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD approaching $1,209 support after bearish curve
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Roundup: Firms that led the 2022 bear market
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin ASIC miners prices plummet by 80%
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Italy set to spearhead crypto art renaissance; NFT market report 2022
27 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Roundup: Firms that led the 2022 bear market
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin ASIC miners prices plummet by 80%
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Fidelity Investments files for trademark applications for Web3 products and services￼
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Tokenizing gold and silver: a new medium of exchange?
27 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin hash rate plummets 40% as US weather worsens
26 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here