Bitcoin ETF outflows shrink for a third day to $95 million
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $95 million on Tuesday, a third straight day of smaller outflows.
- November withdrawals from the funds total about $1.6 billion.
- US-listed ETFs drew about $12 billion a day over five sessions, with all 17 top inflow funds holding stocks.
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of $95 million Tuesday, the third consecutive day of falling redemptions.
At the same time, investors bought a sweeping market pullback, pouring billions into stock funds.
IBIT gave up $78.2 million as MSBT drew $20 million
Exits have thinned since last Thursday. Farside data shows the funds lost $430 million on Nov. 5, then $412 million on Nov. 6, $201 million on Monday and $95 million on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s exit was about 53% lower than Monday’s. Withdrawals in November now add up to about $1.6 billion.
Outflows on Nov. 2 were $398.6 million, while on Nov. 3 they were $115.6 million. Only Nov. 4 was an inflow day, at $74.6 million, with FBTC alone drawing in $236.7 million.
Two funds led the decline Tuesday. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, IBIT, lost $78.2 million, while Fidelity’s FBTC lost $36.8 million.
Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust, MSBT, took in $20 million after it drew $22.1 million on Monday. It was the only fund to see inflows on both days, while other spot funds saw no flows on Tuesday.
Tuesday saw IBIT’s losing streak extend to eight sessions. The losing streak has cost the fund about $1.73 billion since Oct. 30.
Tuesday’s daily exit of $78.2 million was the smallest of the streak, compared with $213.2 million on Monday.
By Nov. 9, IBIT had lost about $1.66 billion, its seventh consecutive day of outflows, according to Cryptopolitan.
Tuesday’s trading volume for the funds was $2.06 billion, with IBIT accounting for $1.64 billion. Total net assets stood at $92.82 billion, or approximately 6.26% of Bitcoin’s market value, while cumulative net inflows totaled $55.40 billion.
IBIT had $58.24 billion of those assets. Following was Fidelity’s FBTC at $12.82 billion and Grayscale’s GBTC at $9.11 billion.
Stock funds pulled in about $12 billion a day
US-listed ETFs pulled in about $12 billion a day over five sessions, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a post on X Tuesday.
All 17 of the top inflow funds over that period were stock funds, a lineup Balchunas said he wasn’t sure he had ever seen.
“ETF investors didn’t just buy the dip, they DEVOURED it,” he wrote. “Vanguardians and degens are very dif ppl playing very dif games but they def agree on one thing: you buy the dip,” Balchunas added.
Among the largest gainers were Vanguard’s S&P 500 fund VOO, Invesco’s Nasdaq-100 fund QQQ and BlackRock’s iShares Core S&P 500 fund IVV.
The gap follows an AI-led stock selloff that wiped out Bitcoin’s post-midterm bounce. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $73,994, down 0.3% in the past 24 hours.
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FAQs
How much did Bitcoin ETFs lose on Tuesday?
US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $95 million in net outflows on Tuesday, their third straight day of smaller withdrawals.
Why are investors buying stock ETFs instead of Bitcoin funds?
Investors were buying the stock market dip, sending about $12 billion a day into US-listed ETFs over five sessions.
Which Bitcoin ETF drew inflows on Tuesday?
Morgan Stanley's MSBT took in $20 million, the only spot Bitcoin fund with inflows for a second day running.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.