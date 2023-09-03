Bitcoin ETF hopes doomed amidst latest rejections drama

TL;DR Breakdown

With Bitcoin enthusiasts riding high on a wave of optimism this past summer, driven by the lure of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it seems the tide has unexpectedly turned.

The dream of a US-approved Bitcoin ETF remains tantalizingly distant, despite earlier indicators that suggested otherwise.

A Rocky Road for Bitcoin ETF Aspirants

The overarching anticipation from the crypto community has hit a brick wall, and here’s why.

The drama unfolds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) giving the cold shoulder to major asset management firms like Fidelity and Invesco, further deferring their Bitcoin ETF applications.

For many, it seemed like BlackRock Inc., a leading fund conglomerate, might have the magic wand when they jumped onto the Bitcoin ETF bandwagon this past June.

The cryptosphere’s speculative nature shot Bitcoin’s price up, assuming BlackRock had a leg up over its counterparts. But as it stands, BlackRock’s entry has resulted in little more than heightened suspense and inevitable disappointment.

While Bitcoin prices did show a promising 20% hike post-BlackRock’s announcement, the steady ascent came to a jolting halt by August. The cause? The grueling waiting game and a dip in the broader crypto enthusiasm, thanks to surging interest rates.

Hopes Dashed Yet Again, But All Eyes on October

Any respite Bitcoin loyalists were holding onto was fleeting at best. An initial sigh of relief came when a recent court decision seemed to toss out the SEC’s reasons for dismissing Grayscale’s bid to morph its Bitcoin trust into an ETF.

This hope, however, vanished quicker than it appeared, especially when the SEC decided to play the waiting game yet again, putting numerous ETF applications on hold.

By now, Bitcoin’s volatile love affair with ETFs is no secret. After a roller coaster of price fluctuations, Bitcoin settled into its third consecutive slump by the week’s end, lingering around the $25,700 mark.

If this wasn’t enough, the SEC’s ETF decision postponements added salt to the wound, intensifying the already prevalent market frailty.

October could very well be the month of reckoning. With the recent deferments in play, the SEC is now on a 45-day countdown to furnish their next response. This means, by mid-October, there’s bound to be some stirring in the crypto pot.

Alongside this, the SEC will need to map out its course of action concerning the Grayscale verdict. However, there’s a third twist to look forward to in the forthcoming month: the unveiling of Ether-futures ETFs, which, according to whispers, the SEC might just greenlight.

One might argue that the hype surrounding the Grayscale court ruling was inflated, just as the disappointment of the delayed SEC decisions might be overplayed.

But as it stands, the tug of war between anticipation and reality continues, creating ripples across not just the crypto landscape but the financial sector at large.

To sum it up, the current state of the Bitcoin ETF scene is akin to a theatrical drama—full of suspense, hope, disappointment, and speculation.

As the crypto universe stands at the cusp of what could be a monumental decision in October, one thing is clear: it’s a waiting game, where the only certainty is uncertainty. But one can’t help but ask – just how many more plot twists does this Bitcoin ETF saga have in store?

