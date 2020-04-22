The Bitcoin Cash price line shows a ruffled trajectory on the 21st of April, the BCHUSD pair showed the irregular price movements between the $216 and $224 levels on the price chart.

1-Day Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis (21st April)

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart by TradingView

While the starting price for the BCHUSD pair lay just below the $220.00 level, the cryptocurrency showed dishevelled price movements over the day’s chart. The coin turned bearish and fell to a day’s low of $215.66 near 10:00 GMT. After slipping below the $216.00 level, Bitcoin Cash saw some price recovery and moved across the $223.00 level, where it saw a day’s high of $223.57 US Dollars.

As the day proceeded, the cryptocurrency’s price line varied between the $220.00 and $224.00 trading levels until the coin closed the day at a trading value of $220.36 US Dollars.

Bitcoin Cash: technical indicators

Bitcoin Cash Featured Price Chart by TradingView

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) sketched relatively smoother paths, while the 20EMA fell below the 50MA near 20:15 GMT. The 20EMA closed at $220.92, and the 50MA closed above the 20EMA, at $221.74.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows most of its trajectory in its normal range of 30.00 to 70.00 on the scale. The RSI closed at 44.29.

