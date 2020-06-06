On the 5th of June, the BNBUSD pair moved across the $17.85 level. The Binance Coin price line was observed varying near the $17.70 level through most of the day while the cryptocurrency stayed within the trading range of $17.0990591 — $17.8875963.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (5th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

At the beginning of the 5th of June, BNB was observed moving towards the $17.45 level. The coin saw an uptrend across the $17.80 mark after the first quarter of the day.

Binance Coin price briefly moved past the $17.85 level near 09:00 GMT, after which it returned to the $17.60 mark. In the evening, the cryptocurrency moved to a day’s high of $17.8875963 US Dollars. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was observed trading at a price of $17.7459870 US Dollars.

BNB price movement on technical indicators

The moving averages traveled near the $17.60 level for the first quarter of the day, after which the technical indicators moved across the $17.80 mark, on the charts for the 5th of June.

After ruffled price movements for the rest of the day, the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $17.7154738, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) was observed closing at $17.6906637.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a high of 81.11 near 06:00 GMT. This means that Binance Coin was overbought near the time frame, after which the RSI moved between 30 and 70 on the scale. Near 21:00 GMT, the technical indicator fell to a low of 18.98, which shows that the cryptocurrency was oversold at the time. At the time of writing, the RSI was at 50.35.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.