logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Bill Gates makes a bold statement on Web3

Bill Gates makes a bold statement on Web3

TL;DR Breakdown

  • For Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the future is Artificial Intelligence (AI) instead of Web3 or metaverse.
  • Gates described cryptocurrencies as completely reliant on the greater fool theory.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has questioned the importance of Web3 and the metaverse, claiming that these technologies are not “groundbreaking.”

When a Redditor asked him to identify which technology has the same potential as the Internet did in 2000, the business mogul replied that AI is “the big one.” Even though Web3 or metaverse didn’t experience such profound success on its own, Artificial Intelligence can be considered an extremely revolutionary tech.

At an ‘Ask Me Anything‘ (AMA) session focused on climate change, veganism, and Infinite Jest (which he has yet to read), the tech guru consistently highlighted Artificial Intelligence as the most thrilling arena for current technological advances. When posed with the inquiry regarding ChatGPT, he remarked that it offered a glimpse of “what might be expected in the near future.”

“I am impressed with this whole approach and the rate of innovation,” he added.

During his speech, the philanthropist brainstormed how AI could be employed for the benefit of his humanitarian projects. “For instance,” he explained, “the Gates Foundation is looking into using AI to build tutors that can help children stay engaged in their math lessons and provide medical assistance to African citizens who don’t have access to a physician.”

Bill Gates describes crypto as entirely reliant on the greater fool theory

By the end of 2021, Gates predicted that most digital conferences would be conducted on metaverse platforms rather than 2D ones, such as Zoom and Teams, in two to three years. Additionally, he was astounded by how virtual reality technology improved remote gatherings.

The billionaire has made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, describing them as “completely reliant on the greater fool theory.

As Gates is still involved with Microsoft, albeit in a non-executive capacity, the company has begun to move into the metaverse. Last year, High Fidelity was one of 35 companies that joined Meta, Sony, and Alibaba to create the groundbreaking Metaverse Standards Forum. This joint venture seeks to develop an open-access “metaverse” for all users to collaborate in.

To make Gates’s prediction of virtual meetings a reality, the company has worked hard to ensure its meeting applications are accessible on Meta devices.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

Bill Gates makes a bold statement on Web3
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Another top crypto company announces the sacking of more than a quarter of their staff amid massive layoffs across the ecosystem
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Grayscale CLO offers insight on SEC suit as company files next brief
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Uniswap price analysis: UNI regains balance above $5.96 after a bullish impulse
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
El Salvador Passes Groundbreaking Bitcoin Legislation, paving the way for 'volcano bonds' ￼
12 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Another top crypto company announces the sacking of more than a quarter of their staff amid massive layoffs across the ecosystem
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
El Salvador Passes Groundbreaking Bitcoin Legislation, paving the way for 'volcano bonds' ￼
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
AWS and Avalanche collaborate on scalable blockchain solutions
12 January, 2023
2 mins read
Best crypto memes of the day - January 11th
11 January, 2023
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - January 11th
11 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here