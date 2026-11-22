An attacker exchanged 5.21 million unbacked CYBER for around 575 ETH on Saturday after a mint on Solana depleted the same sum from Cyber’s Ethereum bridge.

The value of the tokens that were dumped was around $968,000.

Two wallets dumped the haul on KyberSwap in batches

The Binance Labs-backed social network formerly known as CyberConnect, now Cyber, said on X it detected “unexpected minting” of CYBER tokens on Solana, which was followed by a transfer out of the bridge’s Ethereum lockbox. According to the team, identifying the assets and bridge routes that were affected is still ongoing.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, 5,213,000 CYBER were minted on Solana, according to on-chain data. Additionally, the same 5,213,000 tokens were unlocked at 11:15 a.m. by CyberTokenAdapter, the Ethereum contract that locks CYBER for the token’s LayerZero bridge.

They arrived in a wallet that was initially funded less than an hour before the mint. Over the course of the following hour, the wallet and another address dumped the majority of the tokens for ETH on KyberSwap and MetaMask Swaps, mostly in batches of 150,000 CYBER.

At 12:40 p.m. ET, the pair moved 575.29 ETH to a new address, where the ETH remained unmoved into the afternoon. Three addresses without a name tag on the blockchain explorer received an additional ~412,000 CYBER.

Upbit and Bithumb freeze deposits

Citing a possible security incident, Upbit and Bithumb halted CYBER deposits and withdrawals shortly after noon ET. Bithumb’s market was still open for trading.

Upbit mentioned the transfer out of the lockbox and the Solana mint in its announcement. It issued a trading caution rather than stopping CYBER trading. CYBER on the Ethereum network is impacted by its freeze.

In a post at 1:25 p.m. ET, Cyber asked holders not to use the CYBER bridge or send the token to exchanges. The team added that users won’t have to sign anything, connect wallets, or migrate tokens.

At the time of writing, CYBER was trading at $0.21, down 4.0% in the past 24 hours.

Multicoin Capital and Sky9 Capital led CyberConnect’s $10 million seed round in 2021. In August 2023, Binance Launchpool introduced CYBER.

Later, Binance Labs, now called YZi Labs, made an additional investment.

The project changed its name to Cyber in May 2024 and introduced an OP Stack layer-2 for social apps on Ethereum. Cyber said earlier in November that it had repurchased about $13 million worth of CYBER over the previous 12 months.

A day prior, an attacker took 5.2 million XMR1, a bridged Monero token on Hyperliquid, out of its deployer wallet and sold it for about $13.2 million, according to Cryptopolitan. The pair had no liquidity after the transaction.

The XMR1 team claims that the theft was connected to a deployer key that was exposed after its hosting provider was compromised.

Evercrest, a developer of KelpDAO, is suing LayerZero, whose messaging layer houses Cyber’s bridge, for negligence and defamation in connection with the $292 million rsETH exploit in April.

Kelp’s bridge needed clearance from just a single verifier, run by LayerZero, in order for rsETH locked on one chain to be minted on another.