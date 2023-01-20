UAE Abu Dhabi government launches initiative to put gaming on the Metaverse with AA Meta

Abu Dhabi strives to become a leading gaming center worldwide through the AD Gaming government initiative. To further this goal, they have recently allied with AA Meta – a local Metaverse and Web3 Development Company that provides advanced Web3 solutions to the region’s game development space. However, this partnership will help expedite growth within Abu Dhabi’s games and interactive entertainment industry.

AD Gaming is an innovative and educational platform supporting the development of video game developers, players, businesses, and fans. The gaming platform is backed by numerous Abu Dhabi-based state and commercial entities united in their desire to see local gaming creations reach the international stage. Content producers and gamers alike can find solace within this collaborative community, all with a shared vision for success on global platforms.

With that in mind, AD Gaming has joined forces with AA Meta to develop cutting-edge gaming experiences through metaverse infrastructure and Web3 technology solutions.

AA Meta utilizes Web3 technology for its projects and offers it to other gaming companies. Blockchain gaming and metaverses enable gamers to communicate in more connected worlds while providing businesses with new payment systems to help create fresh in-game economic models and innovative methods of delivering immersive experiences worldwide.

Situated in the expansive entertainment and media-focused Yas Creative Hub of Abu Dhabi, AA Meta is proud to partner with AD Gaming for a progressive approach to Web3 solutions. By doing so, powerful possibilities will be unlocked within the quickly evolving gaming industry – providing access to an advanced metaverse through their collaboration and Web3 environment.

AA Meta plans to boost the local metaverse industry

By partnering with AD Gaming, AA Meta seeks to expand the local metaverse industry and create job opportunities for those living in UAE looking to pursue careers in this booming sector. The MENA region is one of the leading investors in global metaverse business, which estimates that it will generate revenues of up to USD 966 billion (AED 3.55 trillion) worldwide by 2030.

With its expert strategies for gaming businesses aiming to benefit from Web3 technologies, AA Meta is laying the groundwork for a blockchain gaming sector in Abu Dhabi. This innovative form of interactive media provides abundant opportunities for aspiring game industry professionals and gamers across the globe alike—bringing with it an entirely new way to “play-to-earn” within the metaverse.

Hussain Al Omaeirah, Co-founder, Chairman & Managing Director of AA Meta, states: “We are thrilled at what this means both professionally and recreationally.”

James Hartt, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at AD Gaming, expressed his excitement by stating that Abu Dhabi provides a perfect atmosphere for the gaming industry, with AA Meta adding even more advantages. According to him, Web3 technology offers gamers, and game developers an unparalleled level of immersion focused on community-building – something the AD Gaming team is delighted to be pioneers in within Abu Dhabi.

AA Meta recently launched the eagerly awaited MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) Thunder Lands, which is available on both PC and Android. Not only do gamers get to enjoy an exciting gaming experience with Thunder Lands, but they can even earn cryptocurrencies as rewards for their in-game activities!

With the success of Thunder Lands, AA Meta plans to leverage its strengths in decentralized apps (DApps) and Game Fi technology to reach over 50,000 active users by Q2 2023. To grow their portfolio and attract more players, they will introduce new innovative games that promise an ultimate immersive experience.