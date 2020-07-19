XinFin hires Andre Casterman in a bid to compete with industry giant Ripple. An industry Veteran, Andre has previously served with SWIFT for 20 plus years. XinFin hires Andre Casterman to give a boost to their technological and administrative capabilities.

The addition of Andre in the XinFin advisory board would give a boost to the firm’s expansion plans in the alternative finance realm. XinFin is looking to enhance its decentralized finance sector capabilities. Currently, XinFin offers XDC token besides payment settlement services. The services of the company closely compete with Ripple.

XinFin hires Andre Casterman

As per the announcement, Andre Casterman has joined the advisory team of XinFin. He brings a rich experience of 20 plus years and has been part of many prominent tech innovations. At SWIFT, he was closely involved with inter-bank payment mechanisms, trade finance, and corporate payments.

He was also instrumental in bringing together the International Chamber of Commerce and SWIFT. XinFin would benefit immensely from Andre’s experience as the company manages corporate-scale blockchain serving the global trade and finance sector.

The future roadmap of XinFin

As XinFin hires Andre Casterman, its co-founder Atul Khekade shares his views saying that the team is excited to work with the SWIFT veteran. His guidance will serve pivotal in providing digital asset solutions in the alternate finance realm. The company wants to expand via collaborations with strategic market participants.

Atul further adds that the future digital economy would comprise of digital assets. Regulators have also acknowledged the rise of alternative finance and are drafting a regulatory framework. Clear policies would help bring digital assets into the mainstream.

Interoperable blockchain capabilities by XinFin are geared towards efficient payment systems with quick settlements. Aiding financial entities with digital transformation through adequate liquidity and flexibility is the company’s mantra.

Its hybrid blockchain characteristics combine the speed of private networks and efficacy offered by public networks. Permissioned consensus helps lower down the fees drastically in comparison to its competitors.