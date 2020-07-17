Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining firm, Riot Blockchain, has since been growing its mining capacity significantly, mostly with Bitmain’s Antminers. Now, the company’s mining capacity will be increased by 45 percent, following a set of new Antminers S19 Pro it received from the Chinese Bitcoin ASIC manufacturer.

Riot Blockchain receives 1,000 Antminers S19 Pro for Massena mining facility

The recent report informed that the digital currency mining company received exactly 1,000 Antminers S19 Pro on July 16. Noteworthily, Riot made three orders for the machines, and this is only the first order. In total, the three orders should see Riot Blockchain increase its army by 3,040 Antminers, both the Pro and regular version of the S19 machine.

The orders were reportedly made for its Massena facility, in New York. The company recently relocated its operations to the city for many reasons. Amongst other benefits, Riot Blockchain intended to leverage the relatively cheap electricity rate in NY, according to the report.

Riot Blockchain grows its hash power by 45 percent

The mining company has already begun the installation of the new Antminers S19 Pro. It is expected that the machines will be fully deployed in the Massena facility before the end of today. Upon installation, the Riot Blockchain active miner will total 1,000 Antminers S19 Pros, and 4,000 Antminers S17 Pros, the report reads.

Ultimately, the installation of the new Antminers will drive up the company’s mining capacity by 45 percent. This translates to 357 PH/s (approx.) at 12.8 megawatts of power. However, the company estimates its hash power to reach 566 PH/s, i.e., 129 percent, when it receives the remaining orders later in July and September/ October, 1,040 S19, and 1,000 S19 Pro respectively.

The significant increase of new miners by Riot is part of the company’s plan to reach up to exahash per second by next year.