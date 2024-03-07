Warner Bros. to Remove Small Radios and Big Televisions Amidst Company Restructuring

Warner Bros. has announced the impending removal of the “Small Radios Big Televisions” indie game from digital storefronts. The decision comes as part of the entertainment company’s broader restructuring efforts following the dissolution of various projects, including Rooster Teeth and Adult Swim Games.

The developer offers free downloads before delisting

Developed by Owen Deery and published by Adult Swim, “Small Radios Big Televisions” gained acclaim for its unique gameplay and charming aesthetic. In response to Warner Bros.’s decision, Deery has made the game available for free download on PC, allowing fans to access it before it’s removed from Steam and PlayStation stores in the coming weeks.

Deery cited “business changes” at Warner Bros. as the reason behind the game’s impending delisting. While the move may disappoint fans, Deery reassured them that he would still receive royalties for purchases before the game’s removal.

Continued access for existing owners

Existing game owners on Steam can still download and access it under Valve’s policies. However, the situation differs on PlayStation, where games like “P.T.” have been removed from libraries at publishers’ discretion.

Despite the delisting, “Small Radios Big Televisions” will live on as abandonware, with Deery offering a free version for PC download. Additionally, fans can support the developer by purchasing the game’s soundtrack.

Warner Bros. discovery’s content strategy under scrutiny

Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to retire content has attracted criticism, particularly concerning the fate of completed projects like “Acme vs Coyote,” which have been scrapped despite positive reception. The studio’s approach to content management, favoring tax write-offs over release plans, has raised eyebrows within the entertainment industry.