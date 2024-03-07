Loading...

Warner Bros. to Remove Small Radios and Big Televisions Amidst Company Restructuring

1 mins read
Warner Bros.

Contents
1. The developer offers free downloads before delisting
2. Continued access for existing owners
3. Warner Bros. discovery’s content strategy under scrutiny
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Warner Bros. is removing the “Small Radios Big Televisions” indie game due to company restructuring.
  • Developer Owen Deery is offering the game for free on PC before its delisting from digital stores.
  • Existing owners on Steam can still access the game, but its future on PlayStation remains uncertain.

Warner Bros. has announced the impending removal of the “Small Radios Big Televisions” indie game from digital storefronts. The decision comes as part of the entertainment company’s broader restructuring efforts following the dissolution of various projects, including Rooster Teeth and Adult Swim Games.

The developer offers free downloads before delisting

Developed by Owen Deery and published by Adult Swim, “Small Radios Big Televisions” gained acclaim for its unique gameplay and charming aesthetic. In response to Warner Bros.’s decision, Deery has made the game available for free download on PC, allowing fans to access it before it’s removed from Steam and PlayStation stores in the coming weeks.

Deery cited “business changes” at Warner Bros. as the reason behind the game’s impending delisting. While the move may disappoint fans, Deery reassured them that he would still receive royalties for purchases before the game’s removal.

Continued access for existing owners

Existing game owners on Steam can still download and access it under Valve’s policies. However, the situation differs on PlayStation, where games like “P.T.” have been removed from libraries at publishers’ discretion.

Despite the delisting, “Small Radios Big Televisions” will live on as abandonware, with Deery offering a free version for PC download. Additionally, fans can support the developer by purchasing the game’s soundtrack.

Warner Bros. discovery’s content strategy under scrutiny

Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to retire content has attracted criticism, particularly concerning the fate of completed projects like “Acme vs Coyote,” which have been scrapped despite positive reception. The studio’s approach to content management, favoring tax write-offs over release plans, has raised eyebrows within the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Bloodborne Remake
#Industry News
2 mins read

Bloodborne Remake Reportedly in the Works, Fans Rejoice

Generative AI
#Gaming
2 mins read

EA Pioneers Gaming Future: How Generative AI Is Reshaping Player Experiences

Xbox Game Pass
#Industry News
2 mins read

Exciting Addition to Xbox Game Pass: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Modern Warfare
#Gaming
2 mins read

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Brings Exciting Updates

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan