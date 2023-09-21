Warhaven: The Medieval Fantasy War-Game Now Available on PC, Consoles Coming Soon

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Explore the world of Warhaven as it arrives on PC and prepares to conquer consoles. Join epic battles and unite with friends across platforms for a memorable gaming experience.

Nexon has officially released Warhaven, the highly anticipated free-to-play medieval fantasy war-game, on the PC platform via Steam. Simultaneously, they’ve unveiled plans to extend its availability to console players, promising a seamless cross-platform experience for gamers. With an eye on uniting players across different platforms and a commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience, Warhaven is poised to capture the hearts of both PC and console enthusiasts.

Warhaven: a new era in medieval fantasy warfare

Warhaven, developed by Nexon, brings an exhilarating 12 vs. 12 medieval fantasy battlefield experience to gamers. It pits squads of three against each other in epic battles set in the mystical world of Herarth. The game’s recent release on PC marks an exciting milestone in the space of multiplayer gaming.

Having undergone rigorous beta testing, Warhaven has garnered considerable attention and praise from players since the summer season. The positive feedback has set the stage for an auspicious launch on the PC platform. This testing phase allowed developers to fine-tune the game and ensure its readiness for a wider audience.

Nexon’s announcement of Warhaven’s release on PC was accompanied by the revelation that the game would soon make its way to the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. While the exact release date for the console versions remains undisclosed, the developer’s commitment to synchronizing the PC and console releases ensures a cohesive gaming experience.

Cross-platform play: bridging the gap

The primary goal for Nexon’s studio is clear: bridge the gap between PC and console gamers. By extending Warhaven to both platforms, they aim to create a cohesive gaming environment where friends can unite, regardless of their choice of gaming device. This endeavor is poised to offer an exciting experience for players seeking to battle it out with their friends on various platforms.

Eunseok Yi, the game director of Warhaven, shared the studio’s vision for the game’s future. He expressed immense enthusiasm for bringing Warhaven to a broader audience and emphasized the unwavering commitment to crafting an unforgettable gaming experience that can be shared with friends.

How to join the Warhaven Battlefield

For those eager to embark on their journey in Warhaven, the PC version is available now on Steam via early access. Players can dive into the captivating world of Herarth and engage in epic battles immediately. As for console players, the promise of Warhaven’s arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X looms on the horizon.

The release of Warhaven on PC and the impending launch on next-generation consoles herald a promising future for this medieval fantasy war-game. With successful beta testing, a commitment to cross-platform play, and a dedicated development team, Warhaven aims to deliver a memorable gaming experience for all. Gamers on both PC and consoles can look forward to uniting in the epic battles of Herarth, creating new alliances, and forging unforgettable memories on the battlefield.

As the gaming community eagerly anticipates Warhaven’s console debut, the medieval fantasy war-game is set to become a cornerstone of multiplayer gaming. Whether you are already part of the Early Access community on Steam or await its arrival on consoles, the realm of Herarth awaits your valor. Stay tuned for more updates as Warhaven continues its epic journey, bringing players together for battles of unparalleled excitement and adventure.