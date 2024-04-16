Verasity Price Prediction 2024- 2033

Despite the prevalent volatility of cryptocurrencies, projects with the backing of a sizable community persevere and persist.

Let’s look through this Verasity Price Prediction to gain more clarity in sentiment-driven weather.

How much is VRA worth?

The current Verasity price is $0.005422. Here are more statistics at press time:

24 Hour Trading Volume $13 million % change in 24 hours -8.53 Market Capitalization $53 million Circulating supply 10,001,381,139 Maximum supply 100,249,906,818

Verasity Technical Analysis

VRA’s price was down 23.33% in the last 12 months and 52.62% over the previous 30 days, at press time. Like most altcoins, VRA’s recovery began in October 2023, affected by market macroeconomics, such as the spot Bitcoin ETF approval and halving. The coin performance, however, reversed in April.

The chart below shows VRA’s movement in the last three months. The MACD indicator shows the coin is experiencing negative momentum, while the RSI is trending neutral. The VRA price analysis suggests a gradual price decline.

Source: Live stock, index, futures, Forex and Bitcoin charts on TradingView

Is Verasity a Good Investment?

Verasity has a compact roadmap going as far back as 2017 when the project started, with completed milestones. With more features pending, investors are assured of growing utility and dedicated team.

Recent News

Verasity is transitioning to a two-token model with PoV as a standalone token which will integrate the Tron Blockchain. The move is meant to enhance services like fraud detection, and decentralized data storage.



Verasity Price Prediction

Verasity Price Prediction by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum ($) Average ($) Maximum ($) 2024 0.0097 0.0100 0.0112 2025 0.0145 0.0150 0.0166 2026 0.0202 0.0208 0.0251 2027 0.0289 0.0299 0.0352 2028 0.0416 0.0431 0.0499 2029 0.0629 0.0651 0.0734 2030 0.0929 0.0955 0.1107 2031 0.1376 0.1415 0.1620 2032 0.2005 0.2075 0.2415 2033 0.2875 0.2958 0.3458

Verasity Price Prediction 2024

Verasity will trade at the $0.01 mark on average. It will rise above $0.011 at its peak to reach $0.0112. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0097 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2025

Verasity will trade at the $0.015 mark on average. It will rise above $0.016 at its peak to reach $0.0166. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0145 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2026

Verasity will trade at $0.0208 on average. It will rise above the 2025 resistance at its peak to reach $0.0251. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0202 at its worst.

Verasity Price Prediction 2027

Verasity will trade at the $0.0299 mark on average. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0289 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2028

Verasity will trade at $0.0431 on average. It will rise above the previous resistance at its peak to reach $0.0499. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0416 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2029

Verasity will trade at the $0.0651 mark on average. It will rise to $0.07 at its peak. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0629 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2030

Verasity will trade at the $0.0955 mark on average. It will rise to $0.1107 at its highest. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.0929 at its worst.

Verasity Price Prediction 2031

Verasity will trade at the $0.1415 mark on average. It will rise above $0.16 resistance at its peak to reach $0.162. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.1376 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Prediction 2032

Verasity’s price will trade at the $0.2075 mark on average. It will rise above $0.24 at its peak. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.2005 at its worst.

Verasity Price Prediction 2033

Verasity will trade at the $0.2958 mark on average. It will rise above $0.3 at its peak. It will, however, drop below the mark, reaching $0.2875 at its lowest.

Verasity Price Predictions by WalletInvestor

The platform gives Verasity a past performance index rating of B+ and adds that Verasity would make a bad one-year investment. It will average $0.000725 next year. The platform provides the VRA price prediction in terms of return on investment (ROI).

The ROI is negative over the entire period and is in double digits. It ranges from -90.121 to -99.304% annually.

Verasity Crypto Price Prediction by CryptoPredictions

The site scans a coin’s exchange prices and other historical market data and analyzes it to provide Verasity coin price prediction. The CryptoPredictions platform is bullish on Verasity. It indicates that it will have modest gains over the next four years, ranging between $0.009 and $0.031.

Verasity VRA Price Prediction by Digitalcoinprice

Digitalcoinprice Verasity price forecast is also bullish. The maximum price for the period 2024-2033 is $0.11. It will break the $0.02 barrier in 2027 and $0.05 in 2031. Closer home, the coin will range between $0.0116 and $0.014 in 2025.

Verasity Predictions By Industry Experts

Lee the Captain foresees VRA price to reach $50 during this bull run. He also bases the prediction on the projects utility.

Verasity Price History

The initial coin offering for Verasity started in March 2018 and raised $19.15 million. Its ICO price was $0.0075.

On February 3, 2021, the team announced they would swap their VRA token from ERC20 to ERC777 with a 1:1 ratio. The new token standard allowed the team to implement their Proof of View (PoV) much faster and more efficiently.

Since its launch, Verasity coins have fluctuated in price. It reached an all time high at $0.08683, registered on November 1st, 2021, and since the VRA, crypto’s price has decreased by 93% to its current price.

Similarly, the price of Verasity hit an all-time low on May 17, 2019, with a trading price of $0.000217, according to Coinmarketcap.

Image Courtesy of Verasity Price Chart (VRA)

Verasity Overview

What is Verasity (VRA)?

Verasity is a protocol that essentially seeks to improve the returns of video publishers and creators by providing avenues for revenue increase. The protocol aims to reward genuine content creators and solve the problem of fake views among advertisers.

The Verasity protocol is arguably one of the first patented blockchain technology-related protocol layer. While their technology is patented in the US, as many AdTech companies are based there, the SEC’s lack of clarity on staking is out of their control.

Utilizing a wide range of revenue-generating avenues such as esports tournaments, fight clubs, and other subscription-based activities, it promises to significantly increase advertising income for the video publisher.

There are several avenues for Verasity to make money and grow into a robust protocol that will ensure the success of its native digital crypto. For instance, the Verasity crypto community can utilize its tournament platform for video ad revenues, transaction fees, and commissions on prize pools.

Where to buy Verasity VRA

The top trading exchanges in Verasity are HTX, HitBTC, KuCoin, Crypto.com, and Bybit.

Pros and Cons of Investing in Verasity (VRA)

Since Verasity’s forecast is essentially bullish, many crypto enthusiasts would consider investing in it for the long term.

Bearish tokens are only suitable for traders who can short coins to make money during a bear market. However, bulls always like the idea of prices increasing and their crypto investment portfolio increasing in USD value.

Since the Verasity market is largely unpredictable, consider some factors below before investing in the crypto market, especially Verasity.

Pros of investing in Verasity (VRA)

Verasity solves real-world problems, and the performance of VRA crypto depends on the Verasity ecosystem’s success.

Verasity coin shows a solid sign of an upward trend; therefore, investing in it can result in positive gains.

Recently, the Veracity crypto has gained considerable action, experiencing significant increases in trading volume and market capitalization; these are signs of a vibrant cryptocurrency with an impressive future price forecast.

Cons of investing in Verasity (VRA)

The forecast system primarily relies on past price data, which is not a true indicator of future performance. In case of any negative news regarding the Veracity project, the VRA crypto price could plummet quickly.

While low market capitalization coins like Verasity could result in substantial percentage gains, they could also result in massive losses.

Conclusion

Within the crypto space, there is a massive amount of mistrust; several crypto users have lost their money due to failed projects and unethical CEOs. However, a solid belief exists in the price increase of some popular tokens over time. Ideally, one can buy VRA and hold it for extended periods to realize results; however, the token’s price isn’t guaranteed to increase. As a result, crypto enthusiasts are advised to make careful decisions and not rely on Verasity price predictions as the only template for their investments.

By following VRA’s future price forecasts, it is prudent to consider risks and rewards before investing in it as a retail investor.

A lot has to go well with the market, their plan, and the POV technology. Long-term investors feel the gaming/ streaming sector has a lot of promise in application and expansion. Staking could be a good strategy: rest for a few years, sell some when the price peaks (if you can time it), buy back in during the bear cycle and repeat. This might take a lot of time, but you can try social strategies.

Verasity is changing esports, AdTech, NFT , and the digital content economy with practical blockchain applications. You can take advantage of the cryptocurrency market by using day trading or copying trade alerts from a professional trader who understands the market to make a profit and grow your portfolio. HODL is an old and odd strategy to make a profit from the market, as when the market goes bearish, investors/traders lose their investments.

Verasity will trade higher until 2033 unless another force drives the entire market down. Negative publicity and market crashes mean the market turns bearish and will derail Verasity’s performance. Note the predictions are not investment advice conduct own research.