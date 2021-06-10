TL;DR Breakdown

VeChain price analysis is bullish for today as the market established a slightly high low at $0.10 yesterday and the market price currently prepares to move higher.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the green today. The market leader, Bitcoin is up by 8.75 percent while Ethereum has only gained 2 percent. Rest of the altcoin market has seen similar moderate gains over the last 24 hours.

VeChain price movement in the last 24 hours

VET/USD traded in a range of $0.1113 – $0.1219, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 12.26 percent and totals $1 billion. The total market cap trades around $7.5 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 20th place overall.

VET/USD 4-hour chart – VET prepares to push to $0.14?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the VET/USD market structure preparing a base from which to move higher later this week.

The overall market continues to trade in a slight bullish momentum over the past weeks after the VeChain price action finally found support around $0.05. From there, VET/USD established two higher lows and highs, indicating that bulls are regaining control.

Over the past days, the VeChain price established a third higher low around $0.10 and started to establish a base from which to move higher yesterday. Overnight, some further upside was seen as the market approached $0.12 minor resistance level.

Therefore, once the $0.12 resistance breaks, we can expect VET/USD to push higher and reach towards the next resistance at $0.14. From there, VET/USD should continue trending higher until a new higher high is set at the $0.155.

VeChain Price Analysis: Conclusion

VeChain price analysis is bullish as the market moved higher overnight after establishing a higher swing low at $0.10. From there, we expect VET to push higher over the next few days and reach the next resistance at $0.14 and potentially set a higher high above $0.155.

