VET consolidates around the $0.10 mark overnight.

Bears push VET lower over the past hours.

Next support around $0.05-$0.06.

Today’s Vechain price prediction is bearish as the market continues moving lower after consolidating around the $0.10 overnight. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to test the previous low around $0.05-$0.06 over the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost more than 13 percent, while Ethereum 22 percent. Cardano and Ripple are among the worst performers, with a loss of 25-28 percent.

VET/USD opened at $0.0995 after a slight bearish close yesterday. Since then, further bearish momentum has pushed the market even lower as bears look to retest the previous swing low of $0.05 again.

Vechain price movement in the last 24 hours

The VET/USD price moved in a range of $0.0771 – $0.1119 over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 40 percent and totals $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $5 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 22nd place overall.

VET/USD 4-hour chart – moves to retest $0.05 low

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the market moving lower over the last hours as bearish momentum has taken over again.

The overall VeChain price action continues moving lower over the past weeks. After failing to reach the previous all-time high of $0.28 at the beginning of May, VET/USD peaked around $0.25 and established a clear lower high.

From there, the market lost almost 80 percent until support was found around the $0.05-$0.06 support area. On Thursday, the VeChain price retraced some of the loss and retested the $0.14 mark as a resistance. Over the following days, VET/USD pushed lower again and broke below the local higher low around $0.09.

Right now, VET/USD continues moving lower, with $0.05 support insight. If VET/USD reverses before this support, we expect market reversal next week. Alternatively, VET will continue moving lower to the $0.04 mark.

Vechain Price Prediction: Conclusion

Vechain price prediction is bearish as the market continues moving lower over the last hours. Overnight previous local low of $0.09 was retested and broken, indicating bears are still in control. Therefore, we could see VET/USD break below the current major swing low of $0.05.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.