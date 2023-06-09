U.S. lawmakers unveil new bill to push for AI transparency

TL;DR Breakdown

Lawmakers in the U.S. are addressing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) through the introduction of two bipartisan bills aimed at transparency and innovation. The first bill, introduced on June 8, is spearheaded by Democratic Senator Gary Peters, along with Republican Senators Mike Braun and James Lankford. It focuses on ensuring transparency in the government’s use of AI.

Under this proposed legislation, U.S. government agencies would be required to disclose their utilization of AI when interacting with the public. Additionally, a mechanism would be established to allow citizens to challenge any decisions made by AI systems. Senator Braun emphasized the importance of human oversight, stating that the government must be transparent and proactive in its AI utilization, ensuring that decisions are not made without human involvement.

“The federal government needs to be proactive and transparent with AI utilization and ensure that decisions aren’t being made without humans in the driver’s seat.”

The second bill, introduced by Democratic Senators Michael Bennet and Mark Warner, along with Republican Senator Todd Young, aims to establish an official Office of Global Competition Analysis. The primary goal of this new division is to help the United States maintain its competitive edge in AI development. Senator Bennet highlighted the need to preserve U.S. leadership in strategic technologies like semiconductors, quantum computing, and AI, stressing the importance of not falling behind competitors such as China.

U.S. on AI regulation

These bills were introduced following Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s announcement calling for AI briefings to educate lawmakers on the technology. It indicates a growing awareness among policymakers of the need for regulations and safeguards in the field of AI. Similar discussions are taking place worldwide, with officials in the United Kingdom emphasizing the necessity of regulating AI models, drawing parallels to industries like medicine and nuclear power. Concerns have been raised about the potential threat AI models could pose to humanity if left uncontrolled, prompting a call for action within the next two years.

In Europe, lawmakers are finalizing the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act, a comprehensive set of regulations governing the development and deployment of generative AI. European regulators are taking an urgent approach to AI regulation and are considering mandatory labeling for all AI-generated content. These developments underscore the global recognition of the need for responsible and transparent AI governance to address potential risks and ensure that AI technologies are developed and deployed in a manner that benefits society.

The introduction of these bills in the United States and the ongoing discussions on AI regulation internationally highlight the growing importance of addressing the challenges associated with AI. Policymakers are recognizing the need for transparency, accountability, and competitive strategies to harness the potential of AI while safeguarding against potential risks