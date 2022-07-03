logo
Ethereum
$ 1,064.52 1.60%
Solana
$ 32.91 1.10%
Dogecoin
$ 0.066325 0.69%
ApeCoin
$ 4.63 4.50%
Bitcoin
$ 19,161.45 0.29%
BNB
$ 218.88 1.28%
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Uniswap price analysis: Bearish candlesticks stretch out on the price chart denoting loss up to $4.84

Uniswap price analysis: Bearish candlesticks stretch out on the price chart denoting a loss up to $4.84
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Uniswap price analysis shows that price movement is in a bearish direction.
  • Price has lowered to $4.84 during the day.
  • Support is present at the $4.40 level.

The Uniswap price analysis shows the bearish momentum is speeding up once again. There has been a significant decline in price that occurred in the past week, and the trend has been the same for today as well. The price has dropped down to the $4.84 level today, causing substantial damage to the overall value of cryptocurrency. While the coin has been struggling to maintain its price levels since yesterday, there is a strong chance that the price will go further down.

UNI/USD 1-day price chart: Price on the downtrend again as bears intervene

The 1-day Uniswap price analysis shows that the bears have made a comeback after encountering the recent bullish move. The bulls tried to uplift the price yesterday, but bears have successfully been able to tackle their momentum and have once again secured their winning position. This price has undergone a decrease and is now present at the $4.84 level. Meanwhile, the moving average (MA) is higher than the price value, i.e., $5.13, because of the downtrends in the past weeks.

uni 1 day
UNI/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is high during the day as the Bollinger bands are expanded onto a larger area. This has led to the upper Bollinger band reaching a $5.98 value representing resistance and the lower Bollinger band reaching a $3.52 value representing support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is yet again confirming the downtrend as it has moved down to index 48 today, indicating the selling activity.

Uniswap price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The bears are maintaining their lead quite impressively, as the price has undergone a decrease today as well. The price is now trading at the $4.84 level and is expected to go down from here soon. The short-term trending line is also moving downwards, which indicates a major bearish sign. The moving average is above the price level, i.e., at $4.86 as compared to the price level. At the same time, the Bollinger bands average is found resting at the $4.86 level also for today.

uni 4 hour
UNI/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility is decreasing, which might help in slowing down the downward price oscillation. This has resulted in the upper Bollinger band going to the $5 value and the lower Bollinger band reaching the $4.69 value after converging to a degree. The RSI score is also moving downwards below the centerline of the neutral range and is right now present at index 45.

Uniswap price analysis

The bears are winning the game at present, as can be confirmed from the one-day and 4-hour Uniswap price analysis. The Uniswap price has undergone a decline and has reached $4.84 value at the time of writing. The downtrend has been unchanging for the past few days, and it is assumed to extend in the future as well. The price is soon to cross the support level at $4.40 in the next trading session.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Aamir Sheikh

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Related News

Hot Stories

Uniswap price analysis: Bearish candlesticks stretch out on the price chart denoting loss up to $4.84
03 July, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, eCash, and Klaytn Daily Price Analyses – 2 July Roundup
03 July, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA looks to bounce back after falling as low as $0.43
02 July, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC retraces to $18,800 previous low, break lower next?
02 July, 2022
3 mins read
Crystal Palace gleeful to enter metaverse and NFT worlds
02 July, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Three Arrows files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York
02 July, 2022
3 mins read
KuCoin boss denies halting withdrawals
02 July, 2022
3 mins read
Crypto plunges to its worst in 11 years
01 July, 2022
3 mins read
CoinFlex CEO announces a shift in withdrawal date
30 June, 2022
3 mins read
Three Arrows could be liquidated due to the crypto market's bearish streak
29 June, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us