Uniswap price analysis: UNI/USD pair set to break below the intraday highs of $5.2

Uniswap price analysis shows that the UNI token is in a downward trend. Despite this, there is support for prices at $4.46. Also, the UNI token is facing resistance from the $5.24 level. The Uniswap Protocol provides tools and Building Blocks for developers to create decentralized exchanges on Ethereum (ERC20 tokens only).

Uniswap price on 1-day analysis: bearish trends?

The Daily chart for the Uniswap price‘s decline indicates that the coin is following a clear downward trend, with lower lows and lower highs. For some time, the prices have been trapped between $5.24 and $4.46, but a bearish breakout has occurred, causing the coins to plummet to around $4.70.

The MACD histogram is in the bearish zone, with the signal line higher than the histogram. The price of Uniswap is down at 42 percent, which indicates that the market is neither overbought nor undervalued. The 50-day MA has crossed below the 200-day MA, which signals a bearish trend.

On the 4-hour chart, Uniswap’s price is stuck in a symmetrical triangle pattern. The bulls are trying to push the prices up, but they face strong resistance at the $5.24 level. A breakout of this level can lead to a rally towards the $6.00 level.

Uniswap price on 4-hour analysis: Recent price developments

Uniswap price analysis has formed a bearish flag pattern, a continuation pattern, on the 4-hour chart. The price is presently trading at the flag’s support, around $4.46. To take control of the market, buyers must push prices above the $5.24 level.

UNI/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The MACD line (blue) is below the signal line (red), which signals that things are getting worse. RSI indicators are moving in an unfavorable direction, currently beneath 50 levels and moving downward. The MA 50 line dropped below the MA 200 line, suggesting that Uniswap’s value proposition isn’t strong enough for investors to consider purchasing it as an investment option due to its high volatility.

The 4-hour timeframe for the UNI/USD pair presents a sell signal, as nine of the twelve technical indicators are giving bearish signals. The most important one is the MACD line below the signal line, and both are in the bearish zone. The Bollinger Bands have widened, which indicates increased volatility in the market.

On the 1-day chart, seven out of twelve are leaning towards a sell signal. The RSI indicator is currently at 42 levels, which means it isn’t overbought or oversold. However, it has been moving in a downward direction.

Uniswap price analysis conclusion

UNISWAP price analysis reveals that the UNI/USD pair is in a bearish run, with prices declining below $5.24. As buyers rush to defend this important level at $4.46, values have lately found support at the $4.46 mark. The market is extremely volatile; values swing dramatically throughout the day. The bulls are losing control as selling pressure builds, and they are seen stumbling to defend the $6.00 handle; they are also attempting to drive rates lower by driving prices higher.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.