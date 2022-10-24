logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

UK appoints pro-crypto Rishi Sunak as prime minister

UK appoints pro-crypto Rishi Sunak as prime minister
TL;DR Breakdown
  • The UK has selected a pro-crypto Rishi Sunak as the new prime minister.
  • The appointment comes shortly after the second UK prime minister of the year resigned.
  • Many crypto enthusiasts hope that Sunak’s regime will bring a huge relief to the UK crypto market.

The United Kingdom has reportedly appointed pro-crypto Rishi Sunak as the next prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss from the office last week. Many crypto enthusiasts are thrilled by the announcement, with hopes that the UK crypto market could gain a big boost from Sunak’s government. 

Rishi Sunak becomes the new UK prime minister

Sunak’s victory was confirmed on Monday, making him the third prime minister of the UK, just after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who resigned 45 days after assuming the office. The Former Finance Minister is expected to help relieve the tension in the UK economy. One other area that could see the light from Sunak’s regulation is cryptocurrency

Then, as Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak held pro-stance on cryptocurrency regulation. Earlier this year, he proposed plans to transform the United Kingdom into a “crypto-friendly” technology hub. Under the proposal, Sunak sought to make stablecoins recognized as a valid medium of payment in the country.

We want to see the businesses of tomorrow – and the jobs they create – here in the UK, and by regulating effectively we can give them the confidence they need to think and invest long-term.

Rishi Sunak

Sunak had also asked the UK’s Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins, to launch an official NFT collection of the nation. However, this proposal was later met with criticism, with some saying it was a “poorly judged gimmick.” 

Crypto companies are keen on operating in UK

The UK government has yet to formulate clear regulations for cryptocurrencies, but several companies remain keen to expand into the country. Earlier this month, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) executive, Sheldon Mills, said many crypto companies keep reapplying for licenses despite being rejected at the first attempt. 

Mills said, “It’s no surprise that I still see many crypto firms still seeking to get licenses here in the U.K. even though some have been denied those licenses at the first pass.”

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: Cryptocurrency value upgrades to $0.3618 after a sudden upturn
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Ripple’s Chief Engineer resigns after nearly 10 years, will this affect XRP’s recovery?
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX obtains bearish momentum at $15.73
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Chainlink price analysis: LINK rejected at $7.00, further downside expected
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE retests $0.061, fails to break higher
24 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

South Korean regulator reveal plans to curb money laundering
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Professional investors intend to invest in crypto despite stiff regulation – Study
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
FTX announces plans to compensate phishing scam victims
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 23rd Oct: BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and SOL
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Cathie Wood of Ark projects $1M valuation per BTC
24 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here