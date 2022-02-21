TL;DR Breakdown

Twitter, like other American companies, has thoroughly entered the cryptocurrency world. But what is peculiar about this company and social network is that it has been testing the “tip jar” option that consists of giving tips using cryptocurrencies.

The tipping project was a success after it went live in September 2021, but now the social network is offering rewards in both BTC and ETH, expanding its options.

Twitter tip jar project expands

As one of the largest micro-blocking servers operating since 2006, Twitter has raised crypto tips among its fans. The social network rewarded people who have remained active with tweets through public compensation with BTC, but now it will be limited to the number one crypto in the market.

According to reports, Jack Dorsey’s company will accept tips in ETH that would correspond to the number two crypto in the market. These tips occurred after Ether had a rise in its price, reaching $2,720. The crypto tips will allow the social network clients to improve their interaction and be rewarded for what they transmit in their tweets.

The social network adds a new addition to the tipping options and expands its list of crypto payment methods. Previously, the web platform accepted payments in Cash App, GoFundMe, Venmo, and Bandcamp, but now it is extended to the PayTm, Paga, and Barter Apps.

Tweet donations are a hit in West African countries

After Twitter accepted crypto-donations in 2021, a big change has been seen among the social network people. According to reports, these rewards motivate the person to create their tweets daily to get rewards. Although not all people benefit from crypto donations, there is the possibility that a good user sends their money.

Twitter crypto tips have gained fame in West African countries like Nigeria and South Asian countries like India. Both territories have benefited from being active on the social network giving their opinions on various trending topics.

Now that the social network has renewed its list of options, this crypto project will likely gain prestige on the internet. Just having the option of PayTM is a great advantage for all those Nigerians familiar with mobile crypto payments.

Dorsey’s social network plans to launch new crypto projects, among other announcements. However, there are no more details about it.