Trust Wallet partners with MoonPay and Ramp Network to enhance off-ramp experience

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Trust Wallet teamed up with crypto payments services MoonPay and Ramp Network.
  • Trust Wallet plans to offer discounts to users who hold over 100 Trust Wallet Tokens (TWT).

Trust Wallet, a popular non-custodial crypto wallet that boasts over 60 million users, is teaming up with crypto payments services MoonPay and Ramp Network to enhance the off-ramp experience for users. By integrating with these services, Trust Wallet users will be able to seamlessly convert their cryptocurrency into fiat currency within the app.

This move aligns with Trust Wallet’s mission to provide users with complete ownership and control of their assets, without the need to rely on centralized exchanges. The partnership aims to eliminate the need for users to move their funds to a third-party exchange, thereby reducing the risk of losing assets due to hacks or scams.

In addition, Trust Wallet plans to offer discounts to users who hold over 100 Trust Wallet Tokens (TWT), which are currently trading at $1.19. However, these discounts aim to further reduce off-ramp fees for users.

According to Ramp Network CEO, Szymon Sypniewicz, prior to this partnership, Trust Wallet users had to choose between using centralized, custodial solutions or navigating the more complex, non-custodial options. With the integration of MoonPay and Ramp Network, Trust Wallet users can enjoy a smoother off-ramp experience while retaining complete control over their assets.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

