Trust Wallet vs MetaMask: Which Is the Better Wallet for 2023?

Not all crypto platforms are created equal; Trust Wallet vs MetaMask provides or suggests crypto wallets for your use, but there’s a lot to consider when buying or trading cryptocurrencies to keep your crypto purchases/profits safe. It does not take long to learn that not your keys, not your crypto, is the rule, so you need to have a wallet address to transfer the digital currency to your control. MetaMask and Trust are two such platforms that are always compared and contrasted for this primary reason.

If you store your crypto assets on an exchange or with any third-party custodian, you have no guarantee of ownership, so a rule of thumb is to be sure to keep your crypto safe through a key, both public and private. It’s not only hackers that are after your crypto. What happens if the exchange goes bust or its accounts are frozen by a regulator?

A straightforward wallet that connects to an exchange platform and swiftly connects you to the crypto market is crucial as prices can change in a matter of seconds. First, you should analyze a platform’s features to deduce which platform will offer better services, quality, and security. By the end of this article, readers will have a fair idea of which wallet best suits their needs.

The main distinction between Trust Wallet and Metamask

Cryptocurrency wallets are devices that are digital commodities that can take a physical medium. These are essentially programmed for storing and managing the private and public keys (or both) for our cryptocurrency transactions. Crypto wallets are a great way to keep our digital assets secure and help with their record and management.

Moreover, it offers to store our private or public keys and encrypts or signs our information whenever necessary. These are the necessary functions that a crypto wallet performs for us to keep our digital assets safe. Most crypto wallets are available for download on our phones and can be accessed from our desktops whenever need be.

When it comes to MetaMask and Trust Wallet, these too are available on the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Users can easily access the crypto market via these two Wallets and buy or store or trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as well as cryptocurrencies. These offer what we call hot wallets that provide much easier access than cold wallets.

Several basic differences make one wallet unique from the other. While Meta Mask can be accessed via mobile or desktop, Trust wallets can only be used via the mobile app. Such fundamental differences can weigh the scales in favor of one and not the other. We shall look at more of these fundamental features to help prospective users choose between a Trust Wallet or MetaMask.

Trust Wallet features

Trust wallet is certified for the Binance smart chain. This allows Trust wallet users to access Binance features and numerous other networks that come along with the use of Binance. Shortly, Binance/Trust Wallet users might be able to gain access to more custom networks and many more monitoring and integration features. Such features will allow users to create multiple wallets and gain more access to the wonders of the crypto world.

Trust Wallet supports cryptocurrencies and is an Ethereum Wallet, all in one. Trust wallet helps its users store their Bitcoin and receive or send their digital assets and add tokens to their wallets at any given time. Trust wallet offers a myriad of cryptocurrencies that can be transferred or held in transactions with utmost safety and security.

Ethereum users would have the option to send or receive ERC721 and ERC20 tokens alongside other types of ERC tokens. This shows how the Trust wallet is not confined to one or two types of cryptocurrencies or tokens. NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and ERCs are amongst the types of digital assets we can easily access with Trust Wallet.

Since Trust wallet supports NFTs and cryptocurrencies, we can trade in NFTs with games and other items. NFT games and entertainment activities can help users gain interest and profit from simply doing something in their spare time. DApp browser and DeFi platforms are another feathers in Trust Wallet users’ cap since they can easily access these two platforms. Dapp browser and simple API are two ways that allow Trust Wallet users to create multi-chain applications of their own in the Ethereum Dapp world.

There are numerous safety nets in place for Trust Wallet users against any cyber attack. The Trust wallet is secure with Touch ID, passwords, Face ID, and two-factor authentication to maximize the safety of the user’s crypto assets. Remembering our private keys if we get locked out is crucial since it is the only way to access funds and our wallets and crypto assets.

Overall, Trust Wallet is the kind of wallet that can help users navigate the crypto world easily. One can say it works very much like a debit card would, in terms of easy accessibility and record of transactions. It is among the most compatible blockchain networks and allows users easy access and secure logins to the world of decentralized finance.

Unique Trust Wallet Features

Supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc)

NFTs can be bought, sold, and transacted

Private keys offer great security

Kyber Network and Web3 Browser offer decentralized status

ERC, ERC721, and ERC20 Tokens can easily be traded with Trust Wallet

MetaMask Wallet features

MetaMask wallet is essentially a cryptocurrency wallet that enables access to the Ethereum blockchain all in one. In other words, it is a browser plug-in to access the Ethereum blockchain and can easily be accessed with its mobile app. The mobile app and MetaMask browser extension are two ways users can easily access their digital currencies.

Besides accessing the Ethereum blockchain, users have access to a myriad of other decentralized applications as well. Since it is a mobile-based wallet, you send or receive Ethereum-based tokens over the Ethereum chain at any given time.

MetaMask’s key vault is one of its prime features in terms of security. MetaMask offers good functionality to connect users to their digital assets securely. You can securely log in to your wallet with the account keys and manage transactions as they come. Your assets are not limited to just Ethereum. You can access the Bitcoin blockchain and other decentralized apps once you securely log in to your wallet.

Google Chrome and its chrome extension support the MetaMask app. The mobile application and mobile software of most phones are also supported by the MetaMask app. Users’ private keys and a backup phrase are always in place, allowing users to access their digital assets without hindrance. MetaMask is a secure multi-crypto wallet and allows connectivity to numerous decentralized apps.

Users can store their transaction history and manage their broadcast transactions once logged in via their private key. This Ethereum wallet, with its private keys and QR code features, offers security to the likes of the best crypto wallet in the market. Since MetaMask is not confined to the mobile-only app and can be used over our browser extension, it is easier to access it.

Private keys allow users to maintain their private profile and identity, secure from other users. This crypto wallet has a simple user interface that also notifies users of a transaction’s status to reject or accept it accordingly. Users send or receive Ethereum-based tokens only when they actively approve via their DApp. The account keys are required to allow the transactions to go forward.

Unique MetaMask Features

Customizable chain for transactions

Safe transactions

Allows storing NFTs and crypto-collectibles

Highly compatible browser extensions

Supported by Binance and Ethereum as well as other cryptos

Transactions and easy management of cryptos

Trust Wallet vs MetaMask: Which is easier to use?

Metamask Wallet

MetaMask wallet, on the other, allows the storage and management of transactions as well as the transfer of tokens and cryptos.

These numerous features and functions can be accessed easily from its mobile app and through browser extensions.

These offer simple interfaces with a straightforward and secure connection to DApps.

Trust wallet

Trust Wallets offer much more safe and more secure transactions, and even storing your assets is done securely.

The private keys keep your wallets safe from unauthorized access.

The mobile application can be easily used to earn via NFTs and by collecting cryptocurrencies for trading.

DApps and DeFi platforms can also be easily connected via the mobile application.

Source: Unsplash.com

Trust Wallet vs Metamask: Which is more accessible?

MetaMask Wallet

MetaMask, on the other hand, has both a browser extension as well as its mobile application.

Users can either download the MetaMask app or bookmark the browser extension on their desktops and easily use their hot wallet.

Trust Wallet

Trust Wallet app can be downloaded on iOS as well as Android devices.

Since it cannot be accessed via a web browser, users can only download the application on their phones.

Trust Wallet vs MetaMask: Which makes transactions easier?

MetaMask Wallet

The MetaMask wallet has a custom token feature that can add any button with a single click.

Alongside Trust Wallet, MetaMask too uses QR codes for allowing users to make payments via a single scan.

The QR address can be added manually as well to make payments.

Trust Wallet

QR codes are essential for paying up with a single scan whenever need be.

Trust wallet and Metamask both offer QR codes for these purposes.

Users could also enter the QR address manually and make payments as necessary.

Trust wallet does not offer the same feature. It is not a direct feature in its applications; however, users might search for tokens via the search bar.

Trust Wallet vs Metamask: Which has a better interface?

MetaMask Wallet

MetaMask’s interface has been a little complex for some users.

The settings seem to be a little hard to grasp and might take a while to generate tokens.

Some people might understand the interface and have an easier time.

Trust Wallet

When it comes to the interface, most people prefer Trust Wallet.

Trust Wallets’ interface is more simplistic and in line with modern changes.

With the custom token button, you can list all potential tokens available.

This gives the wallet’s interface a cleaner look.

The interface also takes on the responsibility of notifying users of each transaction whenever a token is bought or sold.

Trust Wallet vs MetaMask: Which fees are standard for crypto assets?

MetaMask Wallet

Transaction fees for MetaMask users are subject to the network they use.

These are usually small affordable amounts.

The fees for transactions over Binance could be different from the fees for Ethereum-based transactions.

If users research well enough, they can choose networks that cost less than others and then hold transactions.

Trust Wallet

Trust Wallets are one-of-a-kind wallets that do not charge any fee for the use of the wallet or transactions made.

The wallet doesn’t even charge its users for the exchange of cryptos over DApp or DEX browsers.

For high use of Bitcoin’s blockchain, users might have to pay between $5 to $10 for each transaction.

The transactions made over the Ethereum blockchain are around $10.

Trust wallets are much more affordable and preferable than MetaMask.

Trust Wallet vs MetaMask: Which offers more safety?

MetaMask Wallet

MetaMask wallet has a much-limited scope of security as compared to the Trust wallet.

Even though the MetaMask app uses open-source code for high-definition backup and security, it is still not at the level of other cold wallets.

Like Trust Wallets’ 6-digit password, MetaMask has a 12-digit Secret Recovery Phrase that is required to recover a lost or hacked account.

Unlike Trust Wallets, Metamask doesn’t offer public or private keys to its database, which goes out to show the lack of backup for users.

The MetaMask password is the only thing standing in the way of a safe browser and your wallet getting hacked

Trust Wallet

Trust wallets allow users to access their accounts via private keys and keep the account locked otherwise.

Even though these settings can be disabled from the App lock option, most people prefer to keep their accounts and residing assets safe.

You could export private keys and keep a six-digit password to keep your wallet locked.

When not logged into your wallet, it operates as cold storage offline wallet and keeps your assets.

The password is a crucial requirement that must be fulfilled to access your account each time.

The offline paper wallet or cold wallet can only be unlocked via a password.

To alter the password or add a secondary security layer, users can also add facial recognition.

The advanced settings all offer these various levels of security; users might alter the auto-lock on their wallets as well.

The Transaction Signing Option allows users to access their wallets every time a transaction is made.

Trust Wallet vs Metamask: How to Choose the Right Wallet for Your Crypto Needs

Security, portability, a user-friendly interface, multi-currency support, and the wallet provider’s reputation are all important factors to consider when selecting a crypto wallet. You may refer back to our previous discussions in weighing your options.

User-Friendly

Choose a wallet with a user-friendly interface making it more stable and having an easy-to-use layout. The wallet should allow you to readily see the coins in your wallet and rapidly send and receive them. While both Trust Wallet and MetaMask offer an interactive interface, MetaMask is limited to Ethereum. You also need to connect to a DeX to swap any tokens but its intuitive user interface makes it easy to use decentralized applications across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Wide Range of Users

Choose a crypto wallet with a proven track record and a significant user base. By supporting all ERC20 tokens as well as thousands of other different assets spread across 33 supported blockchains, Trust Wallet has the advantage of a bigger base of users. However, MetaMask is one of the most widely used Ethereum wallets, with over 30 million monthly active users.

Accessibility

The ability to access a wallet from anywhere is an important aspect to consider when deciding how to choose a crypto wallet for high-volume trading that requires quick access to your cryptocurrency. Metamask has both a browser extension and a mobile application, allowing more accessibility than Trust Wallet. Trust Wallet limits its users to mobile devices as the only way to access their wallets.

Security features

Look for wallets that offer two-factor authentication, PIN login, or URL addresses that begin with “HTTPS” (for online wallets). Trust Wallet is more secure because it uses private keys. For Metamask, the password (seed phrase) is the only thing preventing it from being intruded on. If MetaMask shuts down, you can’t go back in. MetaMask doesn’t store any user data, which can protect you if there are hacks. MetaMask wallet uses extremely powerful seed phrases which are exceedingly difficult to encrypt for even the most efficient hackers.

Fees

Comparing the fees involved, MetaMask does not charge any additional fees for storage but charges gas fees for transactions. Similarly, Trust Wallet doesn’t charge any storage fees and is free to use. There are also no subscription charges. For in-app transactions or swaps, Trust Wallet does not charge any fees, although users need to pay the network fee.

Supported Currencies

Lastly, you must find a wallet that supports multiple currencies. You can avoid the inconvenience of carrying multiple wallets with this feature. Trust Wallet’s most outstanding feature is its support for multiple blockchains and support for the storage of 250,000 digital assets, including all ERC20 tokens. MetaMask only supports Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

There is no definitive answer as to which wallet is the “winner” but that distinction can only be awarded by the user. MetaMask and Trust Wallet both offer different services and features. These wallets cater to different types of cryptocurrencies and are supported by varying networks as well. Weighing your options based on usage, you might come up with your own “winner” between these two wallets.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.