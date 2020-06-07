Justin Sun took it to Twitter to announce the launch date of TRON 4.0 traveling that the network would be launched in the first week of July 2020.

The launch date of the anticipated TRON 4.0 is finally out with BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun announcing that the network mainnet will be launched on the 7th of July.

TRON 4.0

An elaborate open letter was also published on Medium explaining the key features of the anticipated upgrade. Justin Sun gave the details of the Mainnet upgrade which includes four key features.

The mainnet upgrade will bring the first smart contract privacy protocol that is supported by a virtual machine to the TRON blockchain. The Medium post claimed that the protocol is the safest and most efficient privacy protocol at the moment.

Secondly, TRON 4.0 introduces an upgrade to Tron’s proof-of-stake mechanism and harnesses the advantages of both the delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) and the PBFT consensus mechanisms.

Thirdly, the mainnet upgrade brings a brand new Tron inter-blockchain communication protocol (TICP). The upgrade will enable developers to connect across three public chains allowing for cross-chain communication.

Lastly, the network upgrade introduces an enterprise blockchain solution that will enable businesses to efficiently deploy a customized blockchain network to tend to their needs.

TRON transactions will remain public

While the network upgrade will introduce a privacy-focused smart contract on the blockchain, the developing team ensured that the smart contract is compliant with global regulations.

The team further ensured that the upgrade will not make the network anonymous in any way. Hence, the upgrade will not add any privacy features to the network. Developers are able to use the protocol simply by implementing the smart contract.