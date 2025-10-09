Trader turns $5K into $2.16M in just 40 minutes with this trade trick

A crypto trader reportedly turned just $5,245 into more than $2.16 million in under an hour through several trades involving the newly launched memecoin BNBHolder, according to on-chain data shared by blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain.

Lookonchain posted on X Thursday that the wallet, identified as 0x94ac8d…4e22eaa1c, bought and sold millions of BNBHolder tokens within 40 minutes. The trader spent 4 BNB, valued at approximately $5,245, to purchase 41.11 million BNBHolder tokens.

Soon after, they sold 33.55 million tokens for 956 BNB, equivalent to about $1.25 million, while retaining a balance of 7.55 million tokens, then valued at roughly $906,000. Together, the realized and unrealized profits amounted to over $2.15 million, a return of more than 41,000%, or roughly 410 times the initial investment.

Memecoin trader sells BNBHolder, traders count over $2 million in profits

Blockchain transaction data, as of 7:30 UTC from BscScan, corroborated the trades, showing transactions between the wallet and the Binance DEX of approximately 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 BNBHolder tokens being transferred and sold.

This guy turned $5,245 into $2.16M in just 40 minutes, a 410x return! He spent 4 $BNB($5,245) to buy 41.11M $BNBHolder and sold 33.55M $BNBHolder for 956 $BNB($1.25M), leaving 7.55M $BNBHolder($906K). In just 40 minutes, he made a profit of over $2.15M (+41,088%). Address:… pic.twitter.com/rAyXUesx9U — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 9, 2025

The trade frenzy came shortly after Binance Wallet’s “MemeRush” feature went live, a new platform element enabling users to discover and trade meme tokens directly through Binance’s decentralized ecosystem.

According to Lookonchain, within less than an hour of MemeRush’s debut, 13 wallets had already recorded more than $1 million each in profits from BNBHolder.

Screenshots shared by the analytics firm showed the top-performing accounts had realized profits between $1.2 million and $2.9 million, with token holdings still worth hundreds of thousands of dollars at the time.

BNBHolder’s token metrics displayed an overall market capitalization exceeding $70 million, with liquidity above $4 million and a 24-hour trading volume of roughly $298 million.

As of the time of this publication, the memecoin’s price hovered around $0.$0.07271 per token, according to data from DEXScreener.

Community asks questions over developer wallet origins

Several accounts on X are claiming they have reaped some of the “pump” benefits and are promoting the memecoin, which is why some traders are concerned about how the BNBHolder token originated. One user noted that the developer’s wallet was newly created, and they have been solely farming funds from the whole ecosystem since.

The dev of $BNBHolder farm is a fresh wallet. Instead of being farmed by 200 devs in SOL, in BSC we get farmed by the same 10 people https://t.co/EMB8pSqkQU pic.twitter.com/n02RwWG16J — Melardev (@uhonyn) October 9, 2025

The trader added that the developer did not buy tokens through a fair launch but instead minted or created the token directly from a fresh address “for the love of the game,” and to bring the “player versus environment” to Binance Smart Chain.

Several on-chain observers have also flagged potential insider trading behavior connected to wallets repeatedly appearing in early meme token trades. One analyst pointed to a wallet address, 0x44440f…2db017d03, that made more than $700,000 in unrealized profit from BNBHolder trades in the first hour of the MemeRush launch.

Additional wallets bearing similar hexadecimal prefixes (starting with “0x4444”) were also identified as having invested different meme tokens, including memerush and trillions, showing cumulative profits exceeding $1.3 million.

“Trillions was an obvious play because the list of Plasma tokens had less than 10 tokens. Yet Trillions didn’t have the positioning for people to make $ 1m, despite reaching a 60m ATH. So now go and believe I am just coping and it is NOT farmed,” said one crypto and Web3 enthusiast using the pseudonym Melardev on X.

The overlapping wallet patterns have led the community to believe these accounts belong to Binance insiders or coordinated groups that have early access to new meme token launches.

As reported by Cryptopolitan early Thursday, Binance Wallet’s MemeRush program shows the most trending meme tokens and facilitates trading through a decentralized interface in conjunction with launchpad Four.meme.

