BNB Chain validators propose to halve fees after BNB scales $1,000

BNB Chain validators have put forward a community proposal that is expected to further reduce transaction fees on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), while also speeding up block production intervals significantly.

In a post shared via the official BNB page, chain validators went into why they believe gas fees matter and what they plan to do to make things better for everyone trading or thinking of doing so on the BSC.

Gas fees matter. They decide where traders build, where liquidity flows, and where innovation happens. That’s why validators on BNB Chain are proposing to halve fees and accelerate block speeds, keeping BNB Smart Chain (BSC) competitive with the fastest chains in crypto. BNB… pic.twitter.com/sCdHutFfrJ — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) September 23, 2025

BNB chain validators say ‘gas fees matter’

According to the post, the validators have proposed halving fees and accelerating block speeds in an effort to ensure the BSC can keep up with the fastest chains in crypto.

“Validators are proposing to lower the minimum gas price from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei and accelerate block intervals from 750ms to 450ms,” the post said.

It also acknowledged that the change would strengthen BSC’s position as a trading hub, which would greatly appeal to traders, market makers, and developers who are most sensitive to fees.

The fees have been dropped twice in the past with great results, which is why it has become a foolproof way to strengthen the ecosystem. The first gas drop happened in April 2024 when gwei dropped from 3 to 1, while the second happened more recently in May of this year when it was reduced from 1 to 0.1 gwei.

According to the post, after the drops, median fees dropped 75% from $0.04 to $0.01, while daily transactions surged 140% to exceed 12 million.

“At 0.05 Gwei, fees would fall to about $0.005 per transaction, making BSC competitive with chains like Solana and Base. Staking APY also remains stable above 0.5%, supported by higher trading activity and $BNB’s price growth,” the post reads.

The post referenced data from June to show that confirmed trading has become the dominant activity on BNB Chain, meaning gas fees have never been more important for traders in the BSC ecosystem.

As for risks like failed transactions, validator rewards, or infrastructure strain, the validators said that since BSC is running at less than 30% capacity, there’s room for more activity, and gas will adjust in the event of congestion.

The validators also claim the current infrastructure can handle 3x today’s state data and higher transaction volume supports healthy APY, which keeps validators happy.

Ultimately, the validators say that “as long as staking APY remains above 0.5%, BNB Chain should strive to have the lowest gas fees possible, a move that balances network growth with validator rewards, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Traders can also expect more gas fee cuts in the future as the post confirms the long-term target is to have gas around $0.001 per transaction—more than a 90% reduction from past levels and on par with the most competitive chains.

Analysts expect a pullback from $1,000

On September 21, BNB officially hit a new all-time high of $1,079.07 after crossing the $1,000 mark a couple of days earlier. Currently, it is still hovering above the $1,000 mark and continues to outperform the broader crypto market, boasting gains double that of Bitcoin and Solana’s year-to-date.

Analysts have attributed the momentum to regulatory and fundamental developments, coupled with institutional demand.

MEXC’s chief analyst, Shawn Young, said: “The exchange has recently strengthened compliance measures, settled some key cases, and is signalling greater alignment with global standards. For institutions, this reduces headline risk and makes exposure to BNB more palatable.”

Binance is also committed to maintaining the current momentum and has been going all out with new partnerships, including one with investment firm Franklin Templeton. The deal was inked earlier this month and will see a new slew of yet-to-be-announced crypto products “tailored for a broad range of investors.”

Sean Dawson, head of research at on-chain options platform Derive, has also linked BNB’s recent bullish performance to Binance’s 40% market share of spot trading volume.

Asked whether there would be a sell-off, Dawson said, “It’s only a matter of time before a pullback,” and it is a sentiment MEXC’s Young agrees with, anticipating a slowdown in the token’s ascent with potential for a correction to push its price below $1,000 in the short-term.

Long-term though, both are bullish on BNB.

