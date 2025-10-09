Binance Wallet launches ‘Meme Rush’ program for early token access.

Binance Wallet “Meme Rush – Binance Wallet Exclusive” program is a new feature that lets users access meme tokens before they are listed on decentralized exchanges.

In a press statement shared with Cryptopolitan on Thursday, Binance announced that the initiative, going live later today, was developed in partnership with Four.Meme, a meme token-based launch platform on the Binance Chain

According to the crypto exchange, the new feature gives verified Binance Wallet (Keyless) users early and structured access to memecoin launches. Users will be able to purchase these tokens during their initial stages through the Binance Wallet app or web interface in what the company describes as a “transparent and fair participation process.”

Binance wallet feature has structured stage token cycle

Binance wallet will use Four.Meme’s existing token launch mechanics to provide access to the platform’s KYC-verified user base. All transactions will be conducted by verified individuals to reduce the risk of bot trading.

The Meme Rush program has a three-stage lifecycle for tokens, including the “New Stage,” where Binance Wallet holders can purchase non-transferable tokens based on a bonding curve model, prices and supply supported by a virtual liquidity pool.

In the “Finalizing Stage,” users continue to buy tokens under the same conditions, preparing for migration while they are still non-transferable. Once a project reaches key milestones, it moves to the “Migrated Stage,” where tokens are now transferable, liquidity is moved to a decentralized exchange, and public trading begins.

During this final stage, the tokens also appear on the Binance Migrated Tokens Ranking, where holders can see their performance metrics. High-performing tokens may later be considered for listing on Binance Alpha, though such decisions are made solely at Binance’s discretion.

Binance Wallet’s Meme Rush is a first-in-market solution

Winson Liu, Global Lead of Binance Wallet, said the feature “reflects the company’s commitment to creating equitable access for users to participate in Web3.”

“We are innovating a first-in-market solution for our users to engage with meme tokens early on and in a transparent and well-structured way. This means launching to a real and verified audience, helping build a token’s credibility and trust from the start,” Liu remarked in a press briefing.

Projects launching through Meme Rush can only do so via the Four.Meme page, with Binance noting that it may seek more partners to expand its offerings in the future.

The company does not guarantee the performance or success of any digital asset accessible through Meme Rush, and, so it is asking users to “conduct their own research” before investing.

Binance added that tokens launched through the program may generate “4x Alpha trading volume” during the Meme Rush stages and for 30 days after being listed on Binance Alpha, should they qualify. However, this only applies to trades made via Binance Wallet (Keyless).

Interested Binance Wallet owners can access Meme Rush through the “Markets” tab in the Binance Wallet app or web version, under the “Meme Rush – Binance Exclusive” section. All transactions are subject to trading fees, and that all projects must comply with its content policies and guidelines.

The company clarified that availability of a token on Meme Rush is not an endorsement or financial advice. “Digital assets featured in Meme Rush and Binance Exclusive are highly speculative and extremely volatile,” the company wrote in its release.

Binance Japan and PayPay reveal alliance

In other related news today, Binance Japan, a subsidiary of Binance, announced a capital and business alliance with PayPay Corporation, a SoftBank Group company and one of Japan’s leading cashless payment providers with over 70 million users. Under the agreement, PayPay has acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan.

PayPay plans to enable crypto purchases within the Binance Japan app using its Money app, alongside allowing withdrawals to the same platform when selling digital assets.

Masayoshi Yanase, Corporate Officer at PayPay Corporation, stated that the alliance will help advance digital finance in Japan, leveraging PayPay’s security and Binance’s global digital asset expertise.

Takeshi Chino, General Manager of Binance Japan, described the partnership as “a step toward the future of digital finance in Japan,” as it will make “Web3 more accessible to people across the country.”

