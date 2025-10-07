🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
BNB meme coin season is at is peak, 70% of investors are in profit

1. Four (4) became the top BNB meme
2. BNB Chain catches up with Ethereum on meme activity
  • Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said he was surprised by the recent BNB meme season.
  • 4 was the most successful meme, with 21 traders making over $1M.
  • The meme season is linked to newly launched tokens, while older BNB assets have not recovered their previous all-time highs.

BNB meme season is now a clear trend, producing significant gains for strategic investors. Up to 70% of meme traders are in profit, according to Bubblemaps.

BNB meme season is at its peak, based on Bubblemaps data. The on-chain data app shows that 70% of investors in the Binance ecosystem memes are now in profit. The recent on-chain trading spree onboarded 100K traders, though still only 40 made gains in the millions, and only one whale locked in over $10M

Binance’s founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao acted surprised about the meme season, though his tweets were the main reason for some of the asset rallies. 

Previously, Zhao’s tweets have boosted new tokens like BROCCOLI, with the most recent rallies including GIGGLE and PUP. 

The meme season coincided with one of the most significant rallies of the BNB token. The asset peaked above $1,300, briefly flipping XRP and USDT to become the third-largest asset by market capitalization. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, the native token and the engagement of Zhao signaled the expansion of a BNB season, with effects on all related assets. 

Four (4) became the top BNB meme

On-chain data shows Four (4) produced the most millionaires, with 21 traders achieving over $1M in gains. 

Other tokens produced a little over a dozen millionaires. Leading tokens from the past days included PUP, PALU, and Binance is Life. 

Another recent star is Yellow Pepe (YEPE), which is now expanding its market cap and becoming a fixture in the BNB ecosystem. YEPE traded near an all-time peak at $0.02, gaining mindshare each day. The token was created on October 4 and was immediately picked up by notorious trader James Wynn, who also has a track record of promoting PEPE and other memes. 

The leading BNB memes are still closely watched for wallet bundling, overly-aggressive promotion, or insider trading. 

The meme season on BNB Chain has accelerated quietly, but gained more attention lately after the series of BNB price records. Whales and top trader wallets are closely watched to discover the next hot token. 

BNB Chain catches up with Ethereum on meme activity

The peak of the BNB meme season arrived after Solana launchpads slowed down and lost some of their mindshare. 

BNB is still the third-largest chain in terms of meme trading. In the past month, BNB carried 11.4% of all meme activity, almost catching up with Ethereum’s share of 12%.

The recent meme season is mostly linked to newly launched and newly promoted tokens. Older BNB assets from previous meme seasons have not made a return. Even previously hot memes like MUBARAK and BROCCOLI are over 90% down from their peaks. 

The BNB meme market is also regionally isolated, competing with other attempts to produce viral memes. Four.meme continues to add new assets with a bid for fame, all of them at risk of losing their liquidity or being displaced by new memes.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

