BNB season is back: CZ lobbying, new memes and active trading

2 mins read
BNB season is back: CZ lobbying, new memes and active trading.

1. BNB rises to records following the ‘CZ’ effect
2. Binance memes take the lead
In this post:

  • BNB rallied to over $1,217, becoming the hourly leader in short liquidations.
  • The BNB breakouts coincided with renewed publicity and support from Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, who has been more involved with the Binance ecosystem in the past few months.
  • The top trending memes are coming from BNB Smart Chain, with Four (4) and PUP taking the lead.

BNB season continues, as the asset broke above a new all-time peak above $1,194. Binance boosted its influence after a month of active promotion from Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao.

BNB reached another all-time peak at $1,219.04 on Monday, after a series of records over the weekend. The token rallied following a new all-time high for BTC, as Binance is once again the main hub for crypto activity. The token also proved its rally did not run out of steam, instead continuing above the $1,200 range. BNB is also the only blue-chip beyond BTC to reach new all-time highs in the past week.

BNB reached a series of all-time highs above $1,200, extending the weekend’s rally. BNB rises on a mix of publicity and demand for on-chain activity and meme trading. | Source: CoinGecko.

BNB open interest also reached a three-year peak at over $1.7B, following the general trend of derivative trading that is boosting older altcoins. Monday’s rally followed a short squeeze to liquidate short positions, with the potential to extend price action as high as $1,260. On the downside, BNB could liquidate long positions down to $1,140. 

For the past 24 hours, BNB saw limited liquidations, but enough to push the price to new all-time peaks. During the breakout above $1,200, however, BNB caused $2.57M in short liquidations.

BNB was the leader in terms of short liquidations, along with all other assets that broke out in the new week. The BNB rally broke out while other blue-chip tokens remained stagnant, including ETH and SOL. 

BNB rises to records following the ‘CZ’ effect

The expansion of BNB benefitted from the influence of Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, who has been more active on social media. Zhao accelerated outreach to multiple crypto markets, boosting the adoption of BNB treasuries, as Cryptopolitan reported.

Over the past weeks, appearances and talks by Zhao have also led to additional breakouts for BNB. At the same time, Binance has turned into a key hub for crypto activity, dominating 59.5% of spot trading, and 56.39% of derivative trading. 

As the crypto bull market continues, Binance’s deep liquidity, stablecoin inflows, and BTC reserves may see growing demand. 

Binance memes take the lead

The new all-time highs for BNB also led to a renewed Binance meme season. Most of the top 10 trending memes are based on BNB Smart Chain, with Four (4) taking the lead as of October 6. 

PUP is also rallying, expecting to copy the success of BNB. The token was off to an organic meme start, but later received attention from Zhao, becoming one of the hot assets on BNB Smart Chain. 

For now, PUP still relies on organic trading, but may be introduced as a Binance Alpha asset. The token has already spread to the South Korean crypto community, and may become one of the staple Binance memes. 

PancakeSwap activity has also picked up in October based on demand for meme trading, with daily fees above $2.3M daily. The BNB Smart Chain meme season is seen as an extension of the bull market, where retail moves in to trade fun tokens. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

