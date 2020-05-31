The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and/or avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision. In the past 24-hours Bitcoin price has been moving to news highs up to $9600 as well.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Bloc.Money 2.813K 14.822M 50M 456 95.56% GoNetwork 940.537K 19.105M 94.809M 1.814K 62.83% Silverway 4.271K 150.01M 1B 9.098K 46.67% SingularityNET 10.723M 539.673M 1B 469.17K 41.29% Function X 19.896M 220.688M 1.893B 8,445M 30.11% THEKEY 1.944M 6.211B 9.796B 6.718K 33.09% Content Neutrality Network 2.461M 39.035B 100B 149.952K 24.61% AppCoins 4.7M 100.054M 246.203M 961.511K 24.43% SONM 3.583M 359.6M 444M 1.92M 23.70% APIX 3.473M 93.37M 204.048M 669.624K 22.85%

Like most days, even today most of the cryptocurrency on the bottom list were not here yesterday and now the cryptocurrencies are shifting according to new trading trends.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop today

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Crowd Machine 89.223K 470.165M 2B 2.971K -51.12% Credits 7.495M 185.986M 249.471M 76.372K -25.37% AirSwap 7.031M 150M 500M 14.297M -24.06% BitKan 14.56M 6.33B 10B 834.102K -23.33% Covesting 3.359M 18M 20M 63.796K -21.63% W Green Pay 211.978K 16.548M 600M 51 -19.52% Holo 93.986M 165.088B 177.619B 10.99M -16.20% Digix Gold Token 6.341M 117.136K 120.6K 13.865K -16.10% Myriad 2.14M 1.735B 2B 2.224K -15.27% Nimiq 5.334M 6.007B 21B 262.186K -13.76%

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.