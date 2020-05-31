The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and/or avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision. In the past 24-hours Bitcoin price has been moving to news highs up to $9600 as well.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Bloc.Money
|2.813K
|14.822M
|50M
|456
|95.56%
|GoNetwork
|940.537K
|19.105M
|94.809M
|1.814K
|62.83%
|Silverway
|4.271K
|150.01M
|1B
|9.098K
|46.67%
|SingularityNET
|10.723M
|539.673M
|1B
|469.17K
|41.29%
|Function X
|19.896M
|220.688M
|1.893B
|8,445M
|30.11%
|THEKEY
|1.944M
|6.211B
|9.796B
|6.718K
|33.09%
|Content Neutrality Network
|2.461M
|39.035B
|100B
|149.952K
|24.61%
|AppCoins
|4.7M
|100.054M
|246.203M
|961.511K
|24.43%
|SONM
|3.583M
|359.6M
|444M
|1.92M
|23.70%
|APIX
|3.473M
|93.37M
|204.048M
|669.624K
|22.85%
Like most days, even today most of the cryptocurrency on the bottom list were not here yesterday and now the cryptocurrencies are shifting according to new trading trends.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Crowd Machine
|89.223K
|470.165M
|2B
|2.971K
|-51.12%
|Credits
|7.495M
|185.986M
|249.471M
|76.372K
|-25.37%
|AirSwap
|7.031M
|150M
|500M
|14.297M
|-24.06%
|BitKan
|14.56M
|6.33B
|10B
|834.102K
|-23.33%
|Covesting
|3.359M
|18M
|20M
|63.796K
|-21.63%
|W Green Pay
|211.978K
|16.548M
|600M
|51
|-19.52%
|Holo
|93.986M
|165.088B
|177.619B
|10.99M
|-16.20%
|Digix Gold Token
|6.341M
|117.136K
|120.6K
|13.865K
|-16.10%
|Myriad
|2.14M
|1.735B
|2B
|2.224K
|-15.27%
|Nimiq
|5.334M
|6.007B
|21B
|262.186K
|-13.76%
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.