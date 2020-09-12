A crypto whale has made a large BTC transfer worth $88,000,000, with another Ethereum whale transferring 220,726 ETH.

With digital assets making price moves at random, the activities of crypto whales in the market have not gone unnoticed. According to the statistics from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin, the leading digital asset currently trades at around $10,434.

Ethereum has not made plans to relent on its move as a 24-hour move has seen the second-largest digital asset rise to a price of $376. With the value of the digital assets moving up rapidly, high-value crypto whales have been making big moves in the market.

Whale Alert reports massive Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions

In a report of a transaction that was tracked by a Twitter bot, Whale Alert said that a certain crypto whale already moved 8,500 Bitcoin which is worth about $88,000,000 in today’s market.

The report claims that the transaction originated from a wallet from a renowned crypto exchange, Binance, to a wallet with an unknown origin. As if that didn’t generate a lot of buzz in the media, another whale was said to have made a whooping 220,726 Ethereum transaction which is worth around $82 million, which was made between two wallets of unknown origin.

Crypto whale moves $148.7 million Bitcoin in a day

A look into the activities of the whales in the market In the last few days has shown massive activities on their part. The last few days have seen major crypto whales make Bitcoin transactions that have totaled 14,351 which is worth around $148.7 million.

According to the breakdown of the transaction details, two of the transactions were made from crypto exchanges with one of them moving the stash to OKEx. Most crypto whales use OKEx exchange as a means to sell off their digital assets or change them into a stablecoin.