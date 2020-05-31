The EOS price line moved across the $2.760 level on the 31st of May. The cryptocurrency returned towards the $2.700 mark before the 24hour trade closed. The EOSUSD pair traded within a day’s range of $2.681 — $2.772.

1-Day EOS price analysis (31st May)

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The EOSUSD pair stood below the $2.780 level at the beginning of the 31st of May. The cryptocurrency saw a downtrend as the day proceeded towards the evening. At the time of writing, EOS stood at $2.710 US Dollars.

EOS: move below $2.7?

Trading-Guru is a TradingView analyst who believes that the EOSUSD pair will move below the $2.700 next. The analyst highlighted a broadening wedge for the trading pair and the trend that they expect the cryptocurrency to follow shows a decrease in the coin’s price.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The EOSUSD pair fell towards the $2.700 mark on the 31st of May. This shows that the idea has started to come into play. The tops have begun to get higher while the lows haven’t caught up to the same speed as the highs. As the analyst has depicted, this shows an overall bullish pattern for the cryptocurrency. However, this is yet to be completed.

EOS: fall below $2.7 next?

Daniel_Ramsay is another TradingView analyst who has suggested that EOS will fall below the $2.700 mark.

EOS Price Chart by Trading View

The idea posted by the crypto analyst depicts that the current resistance lies at $2.81, while the support is at $2.45. As discussed in the idea by Guru-Trading, the higher highs and the lower lows suggest that the cryptocurrency will fall below the $2.700 mark next. This idea has started to play as well, however, it hasn’t completed either.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.