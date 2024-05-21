The Witcher 3 REDkit Is Now Available for Free for All Owners on PC

CD Projekt, the developer of The Witcher 3, has today released REDkit. The Witcher 3 REDkit is now available for free on PC for all owners of the game.

In the announcement, CD Projekt says the REDkit will enrich the gaming experience in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new updates to the game provide new content created by the community.

Modders of The Witcher 3 will have access to the same set of tools the RED developers used to create the game. Wild Hunt was created years ago. Modders today will have access to the refurbished version of the kit that serve the needs of modern-day modders of the game.

The Witcher 3 #REDkit is now available for free for all owners of the game on PC!

CD Projekt just released The Witcher: Wild Hunt REDkit, which is now available on PC. The powerful modding kit allows modders to unleash their creativity in the game.

Modders will enjoy a broad range of features on REDkit. The new features will allow them to edit environments and terrains to make the game more interesting and aesthetically pleasing.

CD Projekt RED reposted a Tweet from The Witcher, mentioning that the REDkit will be available for free to all game owners on PC.

Wild Hunt Modders Get Access to REDkit

The REDkit is a powerful modding tool for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. The REDkit gives players and modders the ability to customize the game. Modders can express their creativity in the game by making custom alterations as they please.

This new release of the REDkit will provide modders with the ability to create new quests in the game. Also, players can customize and expand animations. Modders can also use the REDkit to create new characters within the game.

A fan on Twitter responded to CD Projekt’s announcement of the release, saying,

“Damn this is big, this will definitely keep us busy until a new witcher title comes out” – DarkMesyah on X.

Players have been waiting for this day. The REDkit release date was communicated earlier before by CD Projekt. Right now, all PC owners of the game can enjoy the extra juice the REDkit brings.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth