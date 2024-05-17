Activision Unveils New Studio Working on ‘Narrative AAA Franchise’

Activision has formed an all-new internal studio known as Elsewhere Entertainment. The just-unveiled Elsewhere Entertainment Studio has access to Activision’s resources and tools.

Microsoft just recently made headlines with its dramatic decision to terminate some of its game studios. Shockingly, some of the game studios have exemplary records of developing story-driven games.

The abrupt termination of Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Arkane Austin shocked many players, considering the success of some games released by these studios.

Activision Unveils New Studio

The game developer team recently unveiled a new studio, Elsewhere Entertainment, which will focus on a new series of story-driven, triple-A games.

Activision opens new studio "Elsewhere Entertainment" to develop a "new narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise." The studio is based in Warsaw, Poland.https://t.co/pTALvPmbi8 "The talented team at Elsewhere Entertainment consists of a collection of storytelling… pic.twitter.com/4cKuKwO5Ys — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 16, 2024

Interestingly, Elsewhere Entertainment won’t be Microsoft’s studio. It has been known to operate independently from Microsoft despite the merger.

The new studio launched, therefore, has no direct link to Microsoft and its recent shutdowns of game studios.

Activision Explains More on Elsewhere Entertainment

Elsewhere Entertainment Studio will use its resources and tools to build and develop story-driven games.

The premier studio will encourage bold ideas in development to boost creativity, which will ensure Elsewhere Entertainment develops gaming that resonates with multiple players.

“Built from the ground up, Elsewhere Entertainment is a premier and standalone studio dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas. The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games.” Activision’s Press Release

Activision Names Elsewhere Entertainment Team

The new studio comprises developers with previous experience credits on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us and CD Projekt’s The Witcher, among other notable titles like Cyberpunk 2077, The Division, and Far Cry.

Considering these titles, the Elsewhere Entertainment team is undoubtedly up to the task.

