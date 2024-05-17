Loading...

Activision Unveils New Studio Working on ‘Narrative AAA Franchise’

2 mins read
Activision

Contents
1. Activision Unveils New Studio
2. Activision Explains More on Elsewhere Entertainment
3. Activision Names Elsewhere Entertainment Team
Share link:

In this post:

  • Microsoft’s Activision just announced the launch of a brand new Studio, Elsewhere Entertainment.
  • The reveal of Elsewhere Entertainment comes as a surprise to many gamers, considering Microsoft just recently shut down a number of its game studios.
  • Interestingly, Activision appears to work independently on Elsewhere Entertainment without direct input from Microsoft.

Activision has formed an all-new internal studio known as Elsewhere Entertainment. The just-unveiled Elsewhere Entertainment Studio has access to Activision’s resources and tools. 

Microsoft just recently made headlines with its dramatic decision to terminate some of its game studios. Shockingly, some of the game studios have exemplary records of developing story-driven games.

The abrupt termination of Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games, and Arkane Austin shocked many players, considering the success of some games released by these studios.

Activision Unveils New Studio

The game developer team recently unveiled a new studio, Elsewhere Entertainment, which will focus on a new series of story-driven, triple-A games.

Interestingly, Elsewhere Entertainment won’t be Microsoft’s studio. It has been known to operate independently from Microsoft despite the merger.

The new studio launched, therefore, has no direct link to Microsoft and its recent shutdowns of game studios.

Also Read: ACTIVISION RELEASES CALL OF DUTY DLC IN SUPPORT OF MILITARY VETERANS

Activision Explains More on Elsewhere Entertainment

Elsewhere Entertainment Studio will use its resources and tools to build and develop story-driven games.

The premier studio will encourage bold ideas in development to boost creativity, which will ensure Elsewhere Entertainment develops gaming that resonates with multiple players.

Also Read: WARZONE STREAMER SLAMS ACTIVISION’S $100 WEAPON BLUEPRINT AS ‘SCUMMY’ OVERPRICED TACTIC

“Built from the ground up, Elsewhere Entertainment is a premier and standalone studio dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas. The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games.”

Activision Names Elsewhere Entertainment Team

The new studio comprises developers with previous experience credits on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us and CD Projekt’s The Witcher, among other notable titles like Cyberpunk 2077, The Division, and Far Cry.

Considering these titles, the Elsewhere Entertainment team is undoubtedly up to the task.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Sony
#Gaming
2 mins read

Sony’s Job Posting Hints at Potential CPU Architecture Shift

Total War: Star Wars Game
#Gaming
3 mins read

Creative Assembly Reportedly Developing Total War: Star Wars Game

Starfield
#Gaming
2 mins read

Starfield Players Praise The Game’s Latest Update

Redfall
#Gaming
2 mins read

Redfall’s Unexpected Last Hurrah Final Update Brings Offline Mode and More

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan