Activision Releases Call of Duty DLC in Support of Military Veterans

Activision has provided a new DLC for the Call of Duty series as a way of honoring the May Military Appreciation Month which benefits the Call of Duty Endowment—a charity that helps military veterans with job placement after their service. This project will also be congruent with a major private donation to the Endowment, which will guarantee additional resources for veterans obtaining employment in the civilian sector.

Record-breaking donation

Kenneth C. Griffin, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, has brought the gaming industry news with his monumental $2.5 million contribution to the Call of Duty Endowment. This magnanimous donation will definitely pave the way for over 4,000 veterans being in employment. The Endowment has touted this donation as the largest one ever received in private funding emphasizing its role in enhancing the veterans’ employment base.

Score the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Knight Recon: Tracer Pack, and fuel the mission to empower U.S. and U.K. military veterans. Arm yourself with:



🪖 Warrior – Vanish

🤺 Warrior – Lancer

🎯 KATT-AMR – Silent Siege

🪖 Warrior – Vanish

🤺 Warrior – Lancer

🎯 KATT-AMR – Silent Siege

🛡️MCW – Veiled Vigilance

New DLC celebrates military service

To follow the spirit of Military Appreciation Month and expand the scope of its philanthropic activities, Activision has released DLC packs for many Call of Duty titles. Players can now access the “Knight Recon Tracer Pack” for Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile, alongside the “Regulator Pack” for Call of Duty: Mobile.

The DLCs provide an array of in-game items, such as operator skins, weapon blueprints and XP tokens. This can be seen through the fact that the free DLCs are available to all active U. S. military members and veterans showing their true respect and appreciation.

Partnerships and collaborative events highlight community engagement

Furthermore, Activision has partnered with some strategic partners to solidify its influence in supporting military veterans. The company is partnering with USAA and is offering the “U Assist Veterans” in-game event from May 8-22 within Modern Warfare III and Warzone. This is an event where players are jointly involved in completing objectives with monetary donations to the Endowment linked to their results. Moreover, Activision is partnering with the Texas Rangers baseball team for a special program at their home stadium on May 15, whose USP is veterans honoring and celebrating.

The joint action and charity programs carried out by Activision embody a wider movement to recognize and assist former soldiers, especially during the Military Appreciation Month. The Call of Duty Endowment not only represents an inspiration for the transitioning vets, but it also provides a way to a stable employment and the prosperous life post-service.

Upcoming Call of Duty release and speculations

As the gaming community accepts these philanthropic projects, expectations amass for the following Call of Duty announcements. Speculation surrounds the unveiling of “Call of Duty: Black Ops: Gulf War,” supposed to be explored during a particular event exclusively for Xbox on June 9. This upcoming installment of the franchise will most definitely attract the viewers while keeping the tradition of military life on high.

Activision is known to set the highest standard in the industry by combining gaming with charitable efforts, showing how interactive entertainment could utilize for societal good and community outreach.