Tesla to Cease Steam Gaming Support In New Models

Tesla wrote to new Model S and X buyers, stating it is updating the vehicle’s gaming computer. The vehicles will no longer be capable of playing Steam games.

The E.V. maker has reportedly notified buyers of their new Model S and X vehicles about s latest update, which will render the new car’s entertainment systems incapable of playing Steam games.

Also Read: Musk Says Robotaxi and Autonomous Vehicles Are the Future

Tesla Integrates Video Games Into Its Entertainment System

The giant electric vehicle producer has been at the forefront of automobile innovation. Elon Musk has previously expressed his support for Video games in the car’s entertainment system. He has claimed that entertainment will be one of the major features in self-driving vehicles.

Since then, the company has made efforts to build a stable and reliable gaming platform called Tesla Arcade, which may end up becoming a full business made to compete with other platforms.

Elon Musk’s E.V. company has made significant efforts with its gaming platform. The company views it as an added value to its vehicle owners. The company has partnered with other game studios to port games to its gaming platform.

Also Read: Steam and Epic Games Offer Free Games’ Dragon Age: Inquisition’ and More

The E.V. maker has taken a surprising turn in its Video game venture. In a statement to its Model S and Model X vehicle buyers, the automaker wrote:

“Tesla is updating the gaming computer in your Model X and your vehicle is no longer capable of playing Steam games. All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected.”

u/FlipKB24 shared this screenshot on Reddit. He expressed his disappointment that Steam will no longer be supported.

Others reacted to the post on r/teslamotors with comments showing discontent.

“Honestly Steam has been great! I didn’t think I’d realistically use it because I charge at home primarily but when I’m waiting for my daughter to get out of school it’s nice to play for 15-20 mins a day. I hope they don’t remove Steam from already existing models. I just bought my MXP in Feb.” – u/Redditmau5 in response to the update.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth