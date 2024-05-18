Steam and Epic Games Offer Free Games ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ and More

Steam and Epic Games Studios are offering free games to players this month. Players can access up to four free games from both Steam and Epic Game Studios.

PC gamers can enjoy these four games for free for a limited time. Often, these studios offer PC players free games as a form of marketing. Players have access to a wide range of games for a limited time, sparking interest and promoting game purchases over time. These free games are usually rotated on a weekly basis.

Steam Offers Free Games for May 2024

PC gamers can enjoy free access to 100% Orange Juice, Endless Legend, and Machinika Museum this week on Steam. The games are available for free but only for a limited period of time. 100% Orange Juice is available for free until May 22. Endless Legend’s free version is accessible until May 23rd, while Machinika Museum will remain free to play until May 27th.

The 100% Orange Juice game is a multiplayer board game with good Steam reviews. The other two games are also well-rated on Steam, with Endless Legend receiving positive scores from professional critics as well.

Epic Games Issues a Free Game

Its #gaming w/@OG_Jaybird "If you found yourself thinking that you didn’t want to give money to a company that didn’t want it, you should know that the Epic Game Store has Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition as its free game this week" https://t.co/gJxSKrdaJW — Ordinary Times (@ordinarytimemag) May 18, 2024

This weekend, players can enjoy a new freebie from Epic Games Issues. Epic Games is offering players Dragon Age: Inquisition. Players can download the game on the Epic Game Store this weekend.

“This title is worth it; especially for free. My favorite is always Origins, but the story and graphics are good” Dragon Ape: Inquisition Fan on X.

Dragon Age: Inquisition’s free version is part of Epic Games’ studio Mega sale. The annual Mega sale gives PC players attractive discounts on selected games.

Dragon Age: Inquisition Available for a Limited Time

Epic has provided Dragon Age: Inquisition for free for a limited time, and players can easily claim the game. To receive the free version of the game, head over to the Dragon Age: Inquisition page on the store and fill in the form. Place the order to add the free game to your account, and voila! Dragon Age: Inquisition acquired.

