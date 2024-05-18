Loading...

Steam and Epic Games Offer Free Games ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ and More

2 mins read
Steam offfers free games

Contents
1. Steam Offers Free Games for May 2024
2. Epic Games Issues a Free Game
3. Dragon Age: Inquisition Available for a Limited Time
Share link:

In this post:

  • Epic Games Store is giving players a chance to play Dragon Age: Inquisition for free.
  • Steam is also giving away 3 more games for free to PC gamers.
  • On Steam, players can access 100% Orange Juice, Machinika Museum, and Endless Legend for free.

Steam and Epic Games Studios are offering free games to players this month. Players can access up to four free games from both Steam and Epic Game Studios. 

PC gamers can enjoy these four games for free for a limited time. Often, these studios offer PC players free games as a form of marketing. Players have access to a wide range of games for a limited time, sparking interest and promoting game purchases over time. These free games are usually rotated on a weekly basis.

Also Read: Abiotic Factor Survival Game Records an Excellent Start on Steam

Steam Offers Free Games for May 2024

PC gamers can enjoy free access to 100% Orange Juice, Endless Legend, and Machinika Museum this week on Steam. The games are available for free but only for a limited period of time. 100% Orange Juice is available for free until May 22. Endless Legend’s free version is accessible until May 23rd, while Machinika Museum will remain free to play until May 27th.

The 100% Orange Juice game is a multiplayer board game with good Steam reviews. The other two games are also well-rated on Steam, with Endless Legend receiving positive scores from professional critics as well.

Epic Games Issues a Free Game

This weekend, players can enjoy a new freebie from Epic Games Issues. Epic Games is offering players Dragon Age: Inquisition. Players can download the game on the Epic Game Store this weekend.

“This title is worth it; especially for free. My favorite is always Origins, but the story and graphics are good”

  • Dragon Ape: Inquisition Fan on X.

Dragon Age: Inquisition’s free version is part of Epic Games’ studio Mega sale.  The annual Mega sale gives PC players attractive discounts on selected games.

Also Read: Epic Games Store Welcomes ‘Shrapnel’: A Glimpse Into the Future of Blockchain Gaming

Dragon Age: Inquisition Available for a Limited Time

Epic has provided Dragon Age: Inquisition for free for a limited time, and players can easily claim the game. To receive the free version of the game, head over to the Dragon Age: Inquisition page on the store and fill in the form. Place the order to add the free game to your account, and voila! Dragon Age: Inquisition acquired.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
XDefiant:
#Gaming
2 mins read

Ubisoft Reveals System Requirements for XDefiant

Xbox
#Gaming
2 mins read

Xbox Game Pass Rumored to Undergo Major Restructuring

Dota 2
#Gaming
2 mins read

Major Tournament Organizer ESL Announces 2025 Dota 2 Competitive Calendar

Stewie2K
#Gaming
3 mins read

Stewie2K Will Temporarily Substitute “HooXi” At the IEM Dallas 2024 Tournament

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan