Abiotic Factor survival game records an excellent start on Steam

A new survival crafting game, Abiotic Factor, has launched this week on Steam through Early Access, and players have been head over heels for it since its launch. The game provides an alluring experience, giving players an immersive experience of co-op survival.

The PlayStack-published game is recording impressive reviews on Steam, as players are hugely impressed with the game. Abiotic Factor provides an incredible blend of the late 90’s aesthetics and a huge facility with multiple experiments of extreme nature.

The post-launch ratings of Abiotic Factor, from approximately 1,400 reviews, are at a whopping 98% of positive reviews. One of the game developers expressed his gratitude to the community, stating how they were blown away by the game’s overwhelming performance.

Here’s one detailed review of the Abiotic Factor game by JFJ.

Official Review of Abiotic Factor by @ABFGame after over 80 hours of gameplay.



Abiotic Factor is a HL1 inspired survival game where you take the role as a scientist in a research facility, as a resonance cascade event happens and you're caught in the middle of it and Gordon… pic.twitter.com/pQ51QefGzh — JFJ🇺🇸 (@jifferey) May 4, 2024

The game, at one point, recorded an incredible 24-hour player peak of 10,780 within the first three days since its release. The HLI-inspired survival game hooks players with its perfect mix of serious tropes, charming art style, and genuinely captivating storyline.

Abiotic Factor Gameplay Review

Earlier this week, the game Early Access Launch Trailer was released on YouTube, and thousands of players have since tried out the game on Steam. Arguably, the game is of a high caliber, considering their efforts to incorporate all the game characteristics that make survival games up to standard.

The game allows for a simple yet extremely electrifying combat style with a broad skill tree that encourages variety. Its efforts to provide a simplistic yet rich experience paid off, with tasks such as fighting, looting, and gathering well executed.

On the flip side, throwing is somewhat of a letdown and needs an overhaul. Other subpar features are minimal. Players complain about the difficulty of leveling up on Stealth and Slow reload capabilities.

Despite the numerous challenges facing players struggling to scavenge the environment to build a base, Abiotic Factor provides a high-quality experience to players, earning it up to a 9.3/10 rating on Steam in less than a week.