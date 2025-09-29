SUI and Ethena (ENA) lead $773 million token unlocks this week

The crypto market faces over $773 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with SUI and Ethena (ENA) leading the release schedule.

According to Tokenomist data, nine projects, including SUI, ENA, EIGEN, OP, and IMX, have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million coming up during the week.

SUI leads $443M cliff unlock schedule

SUI‘s scheduled cliff unlock of 44 million tokens worth $143.86 million is due for release between September 29 and October 6. This unlock of the Layer 1 blockchain constitutes 1.23% of the aggregate unlock supply.

Ethena maintains the second-highest cliff unlock valued at $126.78 million, releasing 212.5 million ENA tokens, which accounts for 3.24% of the unlock supply.

EIGEN unlocks tokens worth $68.59 million, releasing 36.82 million tokens, the greatest percentage being the highest among projects, standing at 13.77% of unlock supply.

Optimism comes next with 31.34 million OP tokens that amount to $21.33 million (1.74% of supply). IMX unlocks 24.52 million tokens that amount to $19.45 million, representing 1.26% of the gaming-focused blockchain supply.

BIGTIME takes the top spot among percentage-based drops with 333.33 million tokens ($16.07 million) taking up 20.01% of unlock supply. KMNO drops 229.17 million tokens valued at $15.57 million (6.37% of unlock supply), while ZETA unlocks 44.26 million tokens valued at $7.41 million (4.33%).

REZ completes significant cliff drops with 423.70 million tokens valued at $5.07 million, making up 9.64% of supply.

Solana dominates $330M linear unlock schedule

Solana leads the linear unlock schedule with 499,470 SOL tokens valued at $104.88 million, releasing continuously over the seven-day period. The unlock is just 0.09% of the circulating supply. Daily releases of approximately 71,353 SOL provide a steady supply expansion without hefty single-day selling events.

Worldcoin follows with 37.23 million WLD tokens worth $49.14 million, which is 0.97% of circulating supply. TRUMP token faces 4.89 million token unlocks valued at $37.41 million (1.52% of supply). Dogecoin’s 96.54 million token release, worth $22.43 million, represents a negligible 0.06% of the meme coin’s massive circulation base.

AVAX unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $20.96 million (0.14% of supply) while Impossible Finance releases 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $21.25 million (0.73%). ASTER contributes 10.28 million tokens worth $18.82 million (0.30% of supply).

Multiple DeFi protocols face meaningful linear releases including ETHFI with 8.46 million tokens ($13.56 million, 2.04% of supply) and TIA releasing 6.96 million tokens ($11.53 million, 0.90%). MORPHO unlocks 6.96 million tokens worth $7.35 million representing 3.45% of circulating supply, one of the higher percentage linear releases.

Polkadot contributes 2.30 million DOT tokens worth $9.18 million (0.14% of supply) while Bittensor releases 34,140 TAO tokens valued at $7.73 million (0.33%). Additional SUI linear unlocks of 3.01 million tokens worth $9.85 million (0.09% of supply) combine with cliff releases for total weekly impact.

Lesser-known projects face high-percentage unlock events

Token unlock data from CoinMarketCap reveals several smaller projects experiencing major vesting milestones this week. Hemi (HEMI) ranks 370 by market cap with its next unlock releasing 1.098 billion tokens worth $112.25 million, which is 7.28% of total locked supply. The project maintains 6.55% unlock progress with 977.5 million HEMI in circulating supply.

RHEA Finance in the 1,395th spot has an upcoming unlock of 60.93 million RHEA tokens valued at $1.78 million. The release is 6.09% of total locked supply with current unlock progress at 38.26%.

Lnfi Network ranks 1,889 with 24.76 million LN tokens ($488,837.72) unlocking, comprising 2.48% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress stands at 14.30% with 93.91 million LN circulating.

zkVerify (VFY) shows 0.00% unlock progress with 331.74 million VFY tokens ($0.00 value) scheduled for release representing 33.17% of total locked supply. The project maintains a 33.19 billion VFY circulating supply awaiting the initial unlock event.

MIA token at ranking 1,372 faces the next unlock of 48.33 million tokens worth $2.65 million, which is 4.83% of total locked supply. Current unlock progress reaches 4.83% with 111.18 million MIA circulating.

