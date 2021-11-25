TL;DR Breakdown

Stellar price up 6 percent on intra-day, rising as high as $0.3476

Price targeting 90-day high of $0.443 if $0.385 resistance is crossed

Trading volume also up more than 4 percent

Stellar price analysis for the day confirms beginning of an uptrend for the token. Price went up more than 6 percent on the day with trading volume also rising over 4 percent. Price showed a high of $0.3476 which was the first time at this level since November 17. Since then, XLM has been facing a turbulent period with price struggling to consolidate. Now, after crossing the crucial 20-day Exponential Moving Average, Stellar price could be up to go as high as $0.443 once the $0.385 resistance is crossed.

The larger cryptocurrency market showed gains during the day’s trade, with Bitcoin rising 4 percent to sit just under $59,000. Ethereum crossed the $4,500 mark with a 7 percent rise with major Altcoins showing positive results as well. Cardano upped 5 percent to sit at $1.69, Ripple 4 percent to $1.05, and Solana 5 percent to $210.91.

Stellar price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

XLM/USD 24-hour chart: Price looking to go up after moving past EMA

On the 24-hour chart for Stellar price analysis, price looks to be making significant inroads towards the resistance point at $0.387 after crossing the crucial 20-day EMA at $0.3429. The 24-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 46.60 and looks to be gaining value to present an ideal valuation for traders to invest in XLM. Price currently sits just above the EMA at $0.3469 at the time of writing, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) curve also showing a favourable picture for the token.

Stellar price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

XLM/USD 4-hour chart: Price closes as high as $0.3481

The 4-hour chart further validates the emerging positive trend for XLM, with price rising as high as $0.3481 on the closing trading session. The RSI presents an ideally poised value of 55.97 which represents a strong market valuation for XLM. The MACD curve also indicates bullish momentum as it heads towards the 0.00 mark after clearing the neutral zone. From this stage, price will look to close above $0.35 over the coming trading sessions with the RSI continuing to add value along with the larger cryptocurrency market.

Stellar price analysis: 4-hour chart. Source: Trading View

Stellar price analysis: Conclusion

From majority technical indicators and candlestick charts, it can be confirmed that XLM is undergoing an uptrend that is poised to take price as high as $0.443. With price boosting up over 7 percent on the day, the current trend is well in touch of the $0.387 resistance point. Once this region is ticked off, price will open doors to settling above $0.4. However, any movement below $0.321 over the next few trading sessions may invalidate the bullish thesis.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.