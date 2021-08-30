TL;DR Breakdown

Stellar price analysis reveals further downfall in price.

XLM/USD price has decreased to $0.336

Support present at $0.334 soon to collapse.

XLM/USD lost 1.53 percent value in last 24 hours.

Stellar price analysis shows a continuous bearish momentum in place. XLM/USD has lost a value of 10.63 percent over the last week. Bears are in the lead over the previous three days and taking the price down after the last bearish crossover. Today there has been no activity from the bullish side, and bears are ruling fearlessly.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish tide plunges price below $0.336

The 1-day Stellar price analysis chart shows that the trend is entirely bearish as more and more investors are selling their assets to prevent any further losses, and as a result, the price has lowered to $0.336.

The cryptocurrency value has seen a decrease of 1.53 percent in the last 24 hours as there have been no signs of any bullish momentum to buildup, so that the price may go down further. The only supportive factor can be the decreasing volatility, but it has not been significant yet.

XALM/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

The moving average (MA) is standing at a value of $ 0.353, just above the price. The Bollinger bands values are $0.397 for the upper band and $0.319 for the lower band.

The Bollinger bands average is $0.358, which is also above the price value of $0.336, further strengthening the bearish momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is 49.59 and is going down by the time, indicating a further price reduction might be evident.

Stellar price analysis: Support of $0.334 may collapse in hours

The 4-hour Stellar price analysis proves Bearish tide is moving fast ahead as the pressure from the market seems great enough. At the time of writing, the price is at $0.336, almost the same as the lower value of Bollinger bands, hinting at a further price downfall in the coming hours.

The moving average and Bollinger bands average are above the price level and are $0.342 and $0.345, respectively, again a bearish sign.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is decreasing but is not benefiting traders as the relative strength index (RSI) is also going down and is currently at a 39.08 score, quite near the undersold mark.

XLM/USD technical indicators chart. Source: Tradingview

Technical indicators for XLM/USD show bearish signals as the past hours have been entirely bearish, and no signs of competition appeared. The 26 indicators available to us show bearish signs as 10 signals are on the selling side and seven on the buying side, while nine stands neutral.

Moving averages are almost neutral as both buying and selling sides have seven signals each, and one stands neutral. This might be due to the decreasing volatility of the nearing Bollinger bands’ ends. The oscillators also giving sell signals as the past hours have been entirely bearish, so three oscillator indicators are at sell signal and zero at buy signal, whereas eight are neutral.

Stellar price analysis conclusion

The 1-day and 4-hours Stellar price analysis show an ongoing decrease in the cryptocurrency price due to the present bearish trend. The support of $0.334 seems to be falling apart, and the price may go below the current level of $0.336. The only reversal of this bearish momentum is possible if XLM/USD gains good support from buyers so that the pressure from selling traders could be relieved.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.