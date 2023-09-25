Y Combinator’s Summer 2023 Batch Graduates: Seattle Startups Leveraging AI for Diverse Solutions

TLDR Y Combinator’s prestigious summer 2023 batch has seen the emergence of several innovative Seattle-based startups

These startups collectively illustrate AI’s versatility and its potential to revolutionize various industries.

They view AI as a powerful tool for enhancing productivity and reshaping traditional practices within their respective sectors.



Y Combinator’s prestigious summer 2023 batch has seen the emergence of several innovative Seattle-based startups, each harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle a wide array of challenges. This article takes a closer look at four standout companies from the batch: Talc AI, Watto AI, Neum AI, and Gleam.

Talc AI: Revolutionizing language model assessment with AI

Talc AI, co-founded by Matt Lee and Max Kerr, has introduced a groundbreaking service that offers an end-to-end evaluation of large language model applications. Their platform steps in when developers make changes to their AI models, providing detailed assessments of the accuracy of these modifications. What sets Talc AI apart is its ability to simplify the complex process of evaluating language models, making it accessible to software engineers who need a streamlined evaluation pipeline.

The company’s secret sauce lies in its adoption of cutting-edge techniques from the field of natural language processing (NLP). By leveraging these techniques, Talc AI empowers developers to gauge the effectiveness of their AI models with ease. Lee and Kerr, who have a longstanding trust built over years of climbing together, recognize the value of their partnership in navigating the challenges of the startup world. They believe that the AI industry is on the verge of a transformative period, as large language models become increasingly vital.

Watto AI: AI-powered document generation for enterprises

Watto AI, co-founded by Rishabh Panwar, Ishita Bhandari, and Suryansh Soni, offers a game-changing solution for enterprises seeking to produce high-quality reports efficiently. Their AI-driven platform harnesses large language models (LLMs) to generate McKinsey-level reports in a matter of seconds. This means that tasks that once took quarters to complete can now be done rapidly, thanks to Watto’s ability to synthesize information from various sources, including Salesforce and Google Drive.

Watto AI’s secret sauce involves seamless integration with enterprise tools such as Google, Atlassian, Microsoft, and Slack. It leverages contextual data from these sources to create context-aware documents and reports. Additionally, their proprietary LLMs continually fine-tune and learn, becoming invaluable assets for their users.

In terms of challenges, Watto AI acknowledges the fast-paced nature of AI development. The company recognizes the need to help enterprises establish guidelines for AI adoption and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape. They firmly believe that AI’s impact will extend to all industries, boosting productivity and enabling more high-quality work.

Neum AI: Pioneering data pipelines for generative AI

Neum AI, co-founded by David de Matheu and Pinhas Kevin Cohen, stands at the forefront of data pipeline innovation tailored for retrieval augmented generation (RAG). The company assists enterprises in creating vector embeddings while simplifying the complexity of maintaining them in real-time, even at massive scales.

The secret sauce of Neum AI lies in its ability to support large-scale vector embedding workflows, reducing the time and cost involved in generating and updating embeddings. They recognize the challenge of keeping pace with the evolving generative AI landscape, especially in the enterprise sector. Despite this, getting into Y Combinator has been a significant milestone for the company.

AI is at the core of Neum AI’s platform, enabling the connection of data into vector databases, making it accessible for retrieval augmented generation. Additionally, AI plays a crucial role in enhancing the platform’s data pipelines by analyzing data and optimizing processes over time.

Gleam: Revolutionizing insurance for SMBs and startups

Gleam, founded by Emeka Itegbe and Oliver Keh, is on a mission to transform the insurance industry, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups. Their platform empowers insurance brokers to implement self-funded health plans, providing clients with access to high-quality insurance at a fraction of the cost. Gleam takes care of plan design, administration, banking, and compliance, freeing brokers to focus on delivering value to their clients.

The smartest move Gleam has made so far, according to its founders, is joining Y Combinator. However, they acknowledge that time is a precious commodity, with numerous plans and goals they aim to achieve. The company recognizes the immense potential of AI to automate manual processes within the insurance industry, making it more efficient and affordable for everyone involved.

In the near future, Gleam plans to incorporate even more AI into its platform, aiming to eliminate the manual, repetitive tasks that have long plagued the insurance industry. By doing so, they envision a future where AI-driven automation allows insurance professionals to focus on delivering exceptional service and value to their clients.

These startups collectively illustrate AI’s versatility and its potential to revolutionize various industries, from language model evaluation to document generation, data pipelines, and insurance services. They view AI as a powerful tool for enhancing productivity and reshaping traditional practices within their respective sectors.