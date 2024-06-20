Sony to discontinue rewards program and PlayStation credit card

Sony has announced the end of its long-standing Rewards Program and PlayStation Credit Card, a decision that will affect many loyal users. The program, which has been popular among gamers and tech enthusiasts, is set to cease on December 31, 2024.

The Sony Rewards program has been essential which many PlayStation users and Sony customers have enjoyed, offering points for various transactions that could be redeemed for different products. The PlayStation Credit Card that was linked to the program also enabled the customers to earn points on their daily spending. With the program’s conclusion, Sony provided instructions to the users to prevent loss of their accumulated points.

Users to redeem points before the deadline

Sony provided clear guidance for users to redeem their points before the program concludes. Users must use their points before December 31, 2024, else they will be rendered invalid. This deadline has prompted a rush among users to spend their points on available rewards. Sony’s website and mobile app remain the primary platforms for redemption, with a variety of products and services still available for purchase with points.

The Sony Rewards program will end on December 31, 2024. For more information visit our FAQs: https://t.co/nIX3eX3Zm0 pic.twitter.com/fFBts4ZGRw — Sony Rewards (@SonyRewards) June 20, 2024

Holders of the PlayStation Credit Card will no longer have the opportunity to accrue points with their purchases after the discontinuation of the rewards program. However, the card will still be valid for regular operations until their expiry date. Cardholders will receive additional information regarding any changes to their card benefits or terms in the coming months from Comenity Bank.

Sony provides customer service and support details

Sony has also provided details regarding customer service and support for the Rewards Program. While the program and its associated services will end on December 31, customer service will remain available until February 14, 2025. This extension allows users to address any issues or concerns related to their accounts or points before full support ceases.

Sony has also provided a comprehensive FAQ section addressing common questions regarding the program’s termination. This resource offers guidance on various aspects, including how to maximize points before the cutoff, steps for redeeming rewards, and what to expect as the end date approaches. Users seeking clarity on specific issues can find valuable information in this section, helping them navigate the transition smoothly.

